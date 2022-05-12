ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs: Concert canceled, fundraiser ongoing

 3 days ago
Expected storms have forced the cancelation of today’s Concert on the Common, but a related fundraiser is ongoing to help four Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce staff members who were badly injured in a wreck.

A 50 percent chance of storms is expected with high winds, said promoter Henry Hinton of Inner Banks Media, prompting the decision to halt the show by Chicago Rewired at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Town Common. The next concert in the series is at 6 p.m. May 23 featuring The Embers.

Concert organizers were planning to collect donations during the show to help chamber staffers Trent McGee, Kimber Stone, Aileen Peacock and Lauren Phillips with expenses associated with the April 27 crash on Memorial Drive.

Anyone who wants to make a tax-deductible donation may still do so by making out a check to Greenville Chamber Team Charitable Fund and sending it to Inner Banks Media at 1884 W. Arlington Blvd, Greenville NC 27834.

The money will be divided among the four to be used for everything from medical expenses to child care costs.

Organizers are working to reschedule the Chicago Rewired show at a later date.

Senior celebration

The Winterville Senior Citizens Club will have a 30-year celebration from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at Hillcrest Park, 2418 Carmon St, Winterville.

This celebration is to bring together senior adults 55 and older who have joined the program over the years to enjoy many activities, said club leader Beatrice Henderson. Many of the members have already reached over 90 years of age and are still active.

The WSCC was developed out of a vision by Henderson in 1992 and is partly funded through annual grant from Town of Winterville, other private contributions and donations.

The seniors enjoy traveling, annual health screenings and many other healthy life opportunities offered by the program. Meetings each month also feature birthday and anniversary celebrations.

Guests for the Saturday event will be Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines and other local, county, state and federal officials. Great food will be served at a cost to all guest. Call Henderson at 814-9012 for more information.

