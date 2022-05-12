People's Choice Award-winning artists announced

The Delaplaine Arts Center recently announced the People's Choice Award winners from its two most recent group exhibitions, the Emerging Artist Exhibition and the Bettie Awards Exhibition.

Visitors to the Delaplaine Arts Center were invited to vote for their favorite entries throughout the duration of both exhibitions. Hundreds of visitors cast their votes and selected these two winners.

"Enveloped," an oil painting by Kara Allen of Falls Church, Virginia, was selected as the Emerging Artists People's Choice Award winner.

"Obsessive Compulsion," a digital painting by Oakdale High School student Sennett Gibson, was selected as the Bettie Award People's Choice winner.

Each of the People's Choice Award-winning artists receives a $250 prize.

The Emerging Artist Exhibition was a juried show of work from young adult artists ages 18 to 35. This new program is geared toward representing a demographic of artists pursuing their creative discipline in art-centered higher education programs or engaged in their own artistic practice while taking strides in setting their career paths. In total, 96 artists from 17 states applied to be a part of the exhibition. The juror, artist Lee Nowell-Wilson, selected works from 47 artists for inclusion. The Emerging Artist Exhibition was on view at the Delaplaine from April 2 to May 1.

For more information about the Delaplaine and upcoming activities, visit delaplaine.org or call 301-698-0656.