Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic hosts free health fair

This amazing glasshouse Airbnb is just minutes from the Tri-Cities and yet you'll feel like you're in your own secluded world, and the reviews are 5-star. The home, which is in Benton City, was designed by architect, Tom Kundig of Seattle whose style is all about unobstructed views and lots of glass. Just about every room has a view of the vineyard, fruit farmland, Red Mountain, and Horse Heaven Hills - plus, it sits on 22 acres so if it's privacy you seek, you'll find it here. One reviewer, David, had this to say about his stay:

BENTON CITY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO