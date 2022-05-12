ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic hosts free health fair

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is hosting a free health...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima businesses offer prizes at National Bike to Work Day event

YAKIMA, Wash. — Celebrate National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20 at the Yakima Greenway with numerous local businesses and promotions. There will be baked goods from Viera’s and coffee from Essencia available from 6:30-9:30 a.m. during the morning event. From 4:30-6:30 p.m., you can wear...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA State Vets urge flock owners to skip fairs and exhibitions

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State Department of Agriculture officials are urging bird owners to skip fairs and exhibitions until 30 days after the last confirmed detection of H5N1 on Washington state. H5N1 is a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) spreading through Washington state. In a press release from the WSDA...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco Farmer's Market making its return this Saturday

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco's Farmer Market makes its return for the summer starting Saturday, May 14th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. "I am so excited for it to finally be back," said Oscar Martinez, Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Interim Director. The farmer's market will go on every Saturday, 8...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ben Franklin Transit introduces kids-ride-free policy

RICHLAND, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is implementing a six-month trial “Youth Ride Free” program starting June 1, offering free services to those younger than 18. Free Youth Passes will be available online, at any BFT Community Ticket Outlet and through the BFT Customer Service number, 5009-735-5100.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Toppenish, WA
Yakima, WA
Health
City
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Mid-Columbia Symphony mourns Clayton Wick with memorial performance

The Mid-Columbia Symphony mourned the loss of musician Clayton Wick at its concert on May 13 after he was discovered dead in his home early this month. Wick had played with the Mid-Columbia Symphony since 1974. He also played for the Walla Walla Symphony, the Washington-Idaho Symphony, the Leavenworth Summer Musical Theatre, the Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre and the Oregon East Symphony. The Mid-Columbia Symphony refers to him as one of their “most venerable and influential musicians.”
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tri-Cities hosts 92nd Washington FFA Convention

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 92nd Washington Future Farmers of America State Convention will be held from May 12 through May 14, 2022, at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Almost 2,000 FFA members accompanied by guests from all of Washington State will attend the convention. “Tri-Cities is beyond thrilled...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Workers#Health Fair#Dental Clinic#510 W 1st Avenue
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

REPORT: Median rent price spikes by shocking amount in Yakima, followed by Kennewick/Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With inflation seeping its way into every aspect of modern American life, you’ll notice that rent prices are skyrocketing as well. Though it’s impacting certain places more than others, central Washington metropolitan areas like Yakima and the Kennewick/Richland areas have not been fortunate enough to escape the rising cost of living.
nbcrightnow.com

National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day: What is fibromyalgia?

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Today is National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, a day to provide understanding and support for those dealing with the diagnosis. The incurable condition is not very well-known. Therapeutic pain specialist at Mind/Door LLC in Kennewick, Dr. Irene Luc, spoke to NBC Right Now to answer some questions on...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rams Landing accepting donations of dress clothes for school dances

WEST VALLEY -Rams Landing collected prom dresses and other dress clothes over this last month to help students at West Valley High School find an outfit that will make them feel special for prom. Rams Landing accepts donations of clothing, food, and other necessities for families in the West Valley...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three COVID-19 testing sites in south King County to be shut down

(The Center Square) – In a sign the pandemic may be transitioning to endemic status, three COVID-19 testing locations in south King County in Washington state will be shutting down. Public Health of Seattle & King County recently announced the last day of operation for the Federal Way and...
KING COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Amazing Glass Airbnb Minutes From Tri-Cities Feels Like Another World

This amazing glasshouse Airbnb is just minutes from the Tri-Cities and yet you'll feel like you're in your own secluded world, and the reviews are 5-star. The home, which is in Benton City, was designed by architect, Tom Kundig of Seattle whose style is all about unobstructed views and lots of glass. Just about every room has a view of the vineyard, fruit farmland, Red Mountain, and Horse Heaven Hills - plus, it sits on 22 acres so if it's privacy you seek, you'll find it here. One reviewer, David, had this to say about his stay:
BENTON CITY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy