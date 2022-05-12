Centerville park to unveil new, ‘inclusive’ playground today

Yankee Park (Centerville-Washington Park District)

CENTERVILLE — A new playground at a Centerville park will host its grand opening today.

The Centerville-Washington Park District will unveil the new playground at Yankee park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

CWPD provided three possible designs for the park to the community and more than 600 people responded, according to a release.

The non-profit organization, Centerville Noon Optimist Club, donated $25,000 towards the project which CWPD said allowed them to make additions to the community’s selected design.

Additions such as inclusive play equipment and shade structures; the playground will also feature an all-weather, all-accessible safety surface.

Centerville High School National Honor Society also donated $3,000 toward inclusive playground equipment.

