ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Veterans Memorial Park Unveiled In Waretown

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTA6j_0fbIVoZi00
Veterans and officials gathered in front of the new wall in Veterans Memorial Park. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

WARETOWN – At least 150 people assembled to celebrate the dedication of the new Veterans Memorial Park behind the Waretown Fire Department.

“Since I was elected to the township committee, one of my goals was to build the Veterans Park,” said Township Committeewoman Lydia Dodd. “The township committee and I discussed locations and decided on this one when it became available.”

Dodd said the park’s location was ideal as people could see and appreciate it. The site faces Wells Mills Road, one of the main thoroughfares in the small community. A light will illuminate the flags when darkness falls.

Plans called for Dodd to head up the dedication last year when she was the township’s mayor. However, delays related to COVID-19 put a hold on the project. It took time to assemble all that was needed for the finishing touches, from the plaques, the wall itself, and the flagpoles.

Several state and local veterans’ groups participated in the dedication, as well as county and state government officials and members of the local police and fire departments. Barnegat American Legion Post 232 opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors. They also conducted the Rifle Salute and Taps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRaw0_0fbIVoZi00
The park’s dedication attracted at least 150 people who honored the veterans (photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

“The month of May is military appreciation month,” Dodd said. “This month is dedicated to reminding everyone to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“The township committee and I feel dedicating this park during this month is appropriate,” continued Dodd. “This park is dedicated to all veterans, whose sacrifice is a true expression of selflessness in service. If a person volunteered or was drafted to serve during a time of war, or served during peacetime, they represent the best of the country and our nation.”

Brian Hagel spoke to those assembled in his capacity as the Ocean County American Legion Commander. He told the group that he and his wife relocated to Waretown from Bergen County in 2009. Hagel commended the township for stepping up to pay tribute to its veterans.

According to Hagel, many veterans did not receive the thank you that they deserved. Hagel felt the memorial was a good way of saying thanks and reminding the residents and visitors of their service.

“Although the plan was to dedicate the park on Veterans Day last year, we were all aware the pandemic caused delays,” Hagel said. “However, today is actually a very fitting day as National Loyalty Day – a day when we reaffirm our allegiance to the nation we share, and the principles of freedom, justice and equality, just as we did in the Pledge of Allegiance.”

Danny Dunn, American Legion Department of NJ State Commander reiterated Hagel’s comments and also thanked the township for a beautiful monument. He expressed his gratitude for those who remembered the men and women who have done things that included the right to gather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti0OQ_0fbIVoZi00
Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan

“It’s not about the money spent on any of these things,” Dunn said. “It’s the price that was paid by the women and men who have worn the uniform of our armed forces. It’s about Waretown native sons like Walter Horner, who went off as a young man to defend our way of living and made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation contains biographical information on Horner as part of its Wall of Faces. Horner was 20 when he enlisted in the United States Marines in January 1966. His tour of duty in Vietnam started nine months later.

During a reconnaissance mission on Hill 881 at Khe Sanh, Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam, Horner suffered a bullet wound to his chest and died at just 21 years of age.

In today’s world, Dunn said the American Legion is talking about things like buddy checks to ensure friends and neighbors are all safe.

“COVID did a lot of things to us and kept up all bottled up inside,” reminded Dunn. “They’re not used to the isolation, so we should that extra step to check up on veterans and first responders who have gone through some things most people might not understand.”

Keynote speaker Jay Hayden is a Waretown native, and a veteran of the Air Force. He recalled how much he enjoyed growing up in the community – with fond memories of skateboarding and playing both baseball and football.

Hayden said that every part of the town was safe and the start of many lifelong friendships. Parents all got together and formed bonds that Hayden said would never be broken.

“The bonds we formed growing up here were not unlike the ones we formed while serving,” Hayden said. “The main similarity is the unbroken bonds of which I developed during the several times I deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. Those I shared a tent with while in the AOR (Area of Responsibility) became family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qcifr_0fbIVoZi00
Veterans Memorial Park was built behind the Waretown Fire Department. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

In July of 2020, Hayden said that he and Waretown resident and veteran Garry Castaldi left for Air Force basic training just a couple of months after graduating from Southern Regional High School.

After 14 years of dedicated military service, Hayden was honorably discharged and returned home to Southern Ocean County.

“Assisting my fellow veterans has been a big part of my life,” shared Hayden. “I’ve worked with several organizations and individuals, government offices and veterans groups to do so over the last eight years.”

The Township of Ocean added the park’s location to the Open Space and Recreation plan that allowed the project to be funded with open space funds for approximately $150,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5pLb_0fbIVoZi00
The new Veterans Memorial Park is beautiful and serene at night. (Photo courtesy Ocean Township Committee)

Township Engineer Jason Worth designed the park, which was built by the Public Works Department and an outside contractor.

“I am very pleased that we have reserved this space as a tribute to our veterans,” said Mayor Ben LoParo. “These men and women were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice so we can live free.”

Residents can purchase a bench with an engraved plaque dedicated to a loved one to sit in Veterans Memorial Park. The donation per bench is $900 and includes everything. More information is available on the Township of Ocean’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County 4-H Member Hosts SOUPer Can Goods Drive

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County 4-H member, Grace Kreft, successfully completed her county wide service project, ‘SOUPer Can Goods’ to collect non-perishable food items for local food pantries post-holiday season, when they need items the most. Grace is driven by helping those in her community, especially those who are food insecure. In total, she collected over 50 pounds of items. Ocean County 4-H promotes youth-led opportunities and appreciates Grace for her determination that she put into arranging this drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Creative Photography By Rob Rielly On Display

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Library is pleased to host Creative Photography, by Rob Rielly, throughout May in the 2nd Floor Gallery of the Toms River Branch. It consists of traditional and digital photographs, created through a variety of techniques and methods. It is Rob’s contention that photography can take two forms: Reactive, and pro-active.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Fair Returning

BERKELEY – At long last, the Ocean County Fair appears to be coming back for 2022. This year, the dates are set for July 13 through 17 at its usual location, the Robert J. Miller Airpark. The times are like previous years, 5 – 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waretown, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rova Farms Advisory Board Named

JACKSON – Township officials announced the appointees to the recently formed Rova Farms Advisory Council. These volunteers will be making recommendations to the governing body on the best ways the historic property can be utilized for public recreation. The members include: Matthew McCall of the Jackson Pathfinders, Ethan Noble,...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: Solicitors Ignore No Knock Registry

HOWELL – Several residents came to a recent Township Council meeting to discuss their concerns about what is happening in town regarding solicitors. Resident Tracy Jones, who lives in the Heritage Pointe section of the township, spoke about the problems her community is facing day to day with ongoing soliciting.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

International F-1 Students Seek Host Families

BERKELEY – Central Regional High School accepts International F-1 Students from all over the world through CSIET accredited agencies. There are currently applications from two students from Italy for the 2022-2023 school year that need to find host families. You can make a difference!. When you open your home...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Hayden
Jersey Shore Online

Annual Adopt A Senior Fundraiser Returns To Jackson

JACKSON – Members, friends and supporters of Adopt-A-Senior recently gathered for their big annual fundraiser of the season. The event was “wonderful and everyone had a great time. We had over 100 raffle baskets and all the proceeds from the event will help us continue our mission of ensuring that ‘Seniors Should Never Be Forgotten,’” organization founder and leader Annye Cohen said.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Seaside Heights Restaurant Week Now Underway

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – Three of Seaside Heights’ newest restaurants, including one oceanfront and one bayfront, will be among the dozen dining experiences that will be part of Restaurant Week here Friday, May 13 through Sunday the 22nd. The Ocean Club Restaurant, on the oceanfront near the Seaside Heights/...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Veterans Day#Women And Men#Wells Mills Road#The Rifle Salute
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Woman Stole Checkbook From Dead Person

LACEY – A simple stop for a warrant turned into a deeper story when the driver was charged with stealing property that belonged to a deceased person. Thania Schiefferstein, 64, of Waretown, was pulled over near the intersection of Route 9 and Clearwater Drive before 1 a.m. on May 11. Officer Pandorf had run the plate and learned that the owner, Schiefferstein, had an outstanding warrant with a $2,500 bail, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officials Speak Out On Veteran Issues

BERKELEY – The governing body recently addressed taxes, housing, and mental health for local veterans during a recent Township Council meeting. The first instance came up when the town had to waive the property tax of a few residents because they are disabled veterans. State law requires that 100%...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lagoon Dredging Beginning In June

BRICK – The largest expense for dredging, in terms of time and money, is the permitting process, said Mayor John G. Ducey during the April 26 Council Meeting. It took years, but the administration procured a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit, he explained.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Sandy Contractors Admit To Theft Scheme

JERSEY SHORE – Two contractors have pled guilty to stealing funds from Superstorm Sandy victims through their contracting businesses, officials said. John Bishop, 57, of Celebration, Florida, and his business partner, Paul Rueda, 50, of San Diego, Texas, both pled guilty to Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition in connection to the thefts made between October 2014 and May 2017 in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy in Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Calls For State To Cover Busing Costs

JACKSON – Township officials are calling for the state to cover the transportation costs of their out of district students, noting that all school districts should be covered for this state mandate. The state mandate currently requires local school districts to fund that bus service. In some cases, students...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Students Grow Sustainable Food With In-Class Garden

BRICK – Inside a science classroom at Brick Memorial High School, you’ll find over 300 edible plants grown by students. Although these seem like ordinary plants, there’s nothing ordinary about how they’re grown. Ben Schaible, an AP Environmental Science teacher at Brick Memorial, teaches students how...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Hidden Gem Of Alfred C. Sauer Park At Echo Lake

HOWELL – Alfred C. Sauer Park, more commonly referred to as Echo Lake Park, is a small municipal park that has a variety of activities for locals. But this hidden gem, which sits less than one half mile from the bustling corridor of U.S. Highway 9, was only made possible through the extraordinary efforts of two individuals. While it is generally regarded as a garden spot in the township, it wasn’t always so.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy