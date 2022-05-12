ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoftBank reports $13 bln FY net loss

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp reported on Thursday a net loss of 1.7 trillion yen ($13.12 billion) for the year ended in March as the tech investor faces a sliding tech portfolio.

The result compared with a record 4.99 trillion yen profit a year earlier, when the boost from the listing of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang saw SoftBank’s earnings surpass global heavyweights including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

