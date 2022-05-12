ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway cuts 2022 oil fund spending to $36 bln

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government on Thursday trimmed its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it sought to rein in public expenses at a time of rising inflation and interest rates.

The centre-left minority coalition now plans to spend 352.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.90 billion) from the country’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, down from 355.1 billion planned in January. ($1 = 9.8100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Reuters

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since...
Reuters

Swiss voters look set to approve TV streaming funding law

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday looked set to back proposals to make global TV streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) Amazon (AMZN.O) and Disney invest some of their revenues generated in Switzerland into domestic film-making. Some 58% of voters backed the proposal, according to early...
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
Reuters

Adani Group to acquire Holcim’s India business for $6.39 billion

May 15 (Reuters) - Holcim AG (HOLN.S) on Sunday said it signed a binding agreement for Adani Group to acquire Holcim's business in India. Adani Group to acquire Holcim's full stakes in Ambuja Cement Ltd (ABUJ.NS) and ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) for 6.4 billion Swiss francs ($6.39 billion) ($1 = 1.0017...
Reuters

Peru economy grows 3.79% in March, weighed down by mining protests

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 3.79% in March compared with a year earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Sunday, with most sectors of the economy showing improvement, while the key mining industry shrank due to social conflicts hitting production. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper...
Reuters

Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.2% in first quarter

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate dropped to 7.2% in January-March, down from 7.4% in the previous quarter, the state statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday. Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, Writing by Yasmin Hussein. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
