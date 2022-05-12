Norway cuts 2022 oil fund spending to $36 bln

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government on Thursday trimmed its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it sought to rein in public expenses at a time of rising inflation and interest rates.

The centre-left minority coalition now plans to spend 352.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($35.90 billion) from the country’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, down from 355.1 billion planned in January. ($1 = 9.8100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)