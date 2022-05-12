ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Rep. Pam Snyder introduces bill to exempt people 70+ from jury duty

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New legislation has been proposed in Harrisburg that would give people over the age of 70 an exemption from jury duty.

Currently, seniors can apply for exemptions at age 75.

State Rep. Pam Snyder of Greene County is behind the bill.

the one
3d ago

now pass a bill to get people 70+ from serving in the political realm .

RaiderDS
3d ago

Problem is the 70 plus ones know what’s right and what’s wrong

