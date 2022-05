Sydney Soskis was looking for some redemption after a 100-meter final that didn’t go her way, and she found it with a performance she was happy with. The Corvallis High senior came back later in the meet Friday to win the 200, a victory that helped propel the Spartans to the girls team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference track and field district meet on a wet day at West Albany’s Coach Jim Luster Track.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO