DECATUR — The high-tech industrial entrepreneur firm that aims to be the lord of the flies says its Decatur insect protein processing plant will be the biggest in the world. Design work on the $250 million Innovafeed project is already underway with groundbreaking expected later this year. Breeding operations for the insects — they’re called black soldier flies — is due to start by the end of 2024 and the aim is to produce up to 60,000 tons of bug protein a year.

DECATUR, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO