San Diego, CA

San Diego Officers Keep Boots on the Ground During Community Outreach Event in Mira Mesa

By Dave Summers
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego police officers parked their cruisers and put their boots on the ground Wednesday night in Mira Mesa, all in an effort to reengage with neighborhood residents. “The goal is to reach out to them then basically see what their needs are,“ Multicultural Community Relations Sergeant Lem Sainsanoy...

www.nbcsandiego.com

kusi.com

22-year-old convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Attempted Murder – San Marcos Reward Offered for Arrest of Suspects.

The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station and San Diego Crime Stoppers want the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for attempted murder in the North County. On April 19 around 5:00 p.m., 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 22-year-old Serafin Cervantes attacked and stabbed a 15-year-old victim in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos. The victim was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado Sunday

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Major Crash | San Diego County

05.12.2022 | 9:23 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a suspicious vehicle loaded with people heading down the westbound Otay Lakes Rd, as it was passing the Lower Otay Lake. The Agent turned on his overhead lights and siren and the driver sped away. They came to a corner and the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped and unloaded for Undocumented Immigrants who then proceeded to run in the hills. The driver then took off again. Within a 1/4 of a mile, another Border Patrol Agent was waiting and threw out a spike strip (Stop Stick), and the vehicle ran over it. The driver lost control of the SUV and went across the on-coming traffic lane, left the roadway and went up an embankment where it rolled several times. The female driver and a male passenger had to be extricated from the wreckage. Both were transported to UCSD Hospital, the male with major injuries and the female with moderate injuries. A Homeland Security Helicopter was brought in to help in finding the 4 Undocumented Immigrants by hovering low over the brush trying to flush anyone out from hiding. Eastbound Otay Lakes Rd was closed for the investigation and the clean-up. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Burglars Keep Hitting Poway Bike Shop Even After Security Improvements

A Poway bike shop has been burglarized four times in the last year, despite the owners doubling down on security and safety improvements meant to stall the capers. Burglars used crowbars to open doors and smash glass at Fly Rides Bike Shop. Then when metal bars were installed, they came back with a reciprocating saw to cut them down. The most recent incident, though, has left investigators and shop operators more baffled than ever before.
POWAY, CA
onscene.tv

Construction Worker Rescued After Falling Below Grade | San Diego

05.10.2022 | 11:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, a male construction worker fell 10-15 feet and suffered several injuries. SDFD Firefighters and Rescue Personnel were able to hoist the injured worker out of the “below grade” location. The male was transported to a local...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Fatal – San Marcos

On Friday evening, at approximately 8:20PM on May 13th, Deputies from the San Marcos Patrol station along with Fire and medical personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Mission Road in the area of Barham Drive. A female adult pedestrian was struck by an SUV...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

More than 100 San Diego Area Firefighters Sent to Fight Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

More than 100 firefighters from San Diego County are in Laguna Niguel Wednesday night assisting a coastal fire that has destroyed at least twenty homes. Roughly 120 firefighters from various fire agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista Fire Department, Poway Fire Department, National City Fire Department, North County Fire Protection District, Vista Fire Department, as well as Cal Fire San Diego are in the Orange County area helping fight the fire, they confirmed to NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO, CA

