San Diego Officers Keep Boots on the Ground During Community Outreach Event in Mira Mesa

05.12.2022 | 9:23 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a suspicious vehicle loaded with people heading down the westbound Otay Lakes Rd, as it was passing the Lower Otay Lake. The Agent turned on his overhead lights and siren and the driver sped away. They came to a corner and the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped and unloaded for Undocumented Immigrants who then proceeded to run in the hills. The driver then took off again. Within a 1/4 of a mile, another Border Patrol Agent was waiting and threw out a spike strip (Stop Stick), and the vehicle ran over it. The driver lost control of the SUV and went across the on-coming traffic lane, left the roadway and went up an embankment where it rolled several times. The female driver and a male passenger had to be extricated from the wreckage. Both were transported to UCSD Hospital, the male with major injuries and the female with moderate injuries. A Homeland Security Helicopter was brought in to help in finding the 4 Undocumented Immigrants by hovering low over the brush trying to flush anyone out from hiding. Eastbound Otay Lakes Rd was closed for the investigation and the clean-up.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO