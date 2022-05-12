Alert the Media: I Just Cracked the Code to Creating a Chic Summer Wardrobe

You know those people you see out and about who always look so polished? Those are the people who invest in a strong assortment of basics. While basics might not be the most exciting pieces to shop for, they are the ones that help build the foundations for a killer outfit every time. Now, not everyone loves spending a lot of money on said pieces, which is why I am here to show you all the Zara summer basics that look triple the price.
Los Angeles–based influencer Jen Andrews-Cater considers her style to be minimalist with a twist. If you scroll through her inspiring Instagram page, you’ll notice a range of elevated ensembles that are made up of chic and modern versatile pieces. On that note, we wanted to get a sense of the simple trends she’s currently gravitating toward because they have longevity.
Despite being on the shorter side, I always end up buying things without thinking and then dumping them into my "take to the tailor" pile. Unfortunately, many of those items do not end up making it to the tailor and sitting in the corner of my closet. On a mission to shop more consciously, I've been making the effort to try on and carefully choose the basics I bring into my closet. It's been a struggle, especially with specific basics like jeans and trousers. Since they're just prominent parts of one's wardrobe, it can be difficult when they don't fit the way you see them on the model.
Summer in the city is unmatched because the warm weather opens up endless possibilities. You can plan picnics with friends, head to the beach for the day, or pack a bag and hop on a plane. Basically, you can be out in the world living your best life. But with, the prospect of hotter days comes with its own set of wardrobe challenges. Having a hot girl summer, in theory, is great until you’re actually overheating because you don’t own the right clothes. Having an arsenal of summer clothing that can keep you looking cool (in every definition of the word) on a summer day is a must—which is something that veteran New Yorkers and Parisians know well.
There's no doubt about it: Clothes can impact your mood and make you feel ready for the day ahead, so it's unsurprising many of us wear clothes that make us feel happy. The one uplifting styling trick we keep seeing people turn to at the moment is experimenting with playful color combinations. Zeena Shah, art director and creator of the #instarainbowchallenge (in which people wear jolly, vibrant outfits), is an expert in how to wear joyful shades. Color can, however, be intimidating to many, so to give you some ideas for how to wear bolder shades, here are our favorite vibrant outfits we've spotted over the past few months.
There are a lot of enticing summer trends on the rise. In fact, you may have your eye on a few key looks already. Well, if you're interested in further inspiration, we thought we'd tap Susie Wright for her insights. After all, she's a former Nordstrom buyer and a current stylist and influencer with her site So Susie. So yes, her sartorial thoughts are always on point.
Yes, the title above is very much on point. I get very excited when I’m doing clothing research and uncover amazing items for under $50. It’s very thrilling finding a special piece that looks expensive, but doesn’t have that super expensive price tag. On that note, I thought I’d take some time to showcase a range of the under-$50 items I recently noticed that I think will pique your interest.
Fashion people are pretty much my guiding force. I turn to my favorite group of stylish women whenever I'm in need of some inspiration, whether it's what to wear with my jeans or which new trend to buy into. Lately, I've noticed an uptick in outfits that feature one rather chic and sophisticated dress, and now it has my full attention. Meet the Daphne dress from our namesake line. It's easy, elevated, and effortless all in one, and as I'm highlighting below, it's impossible to look bad when wearing it.
In the age of Instagram especially, rewearing something comes with complicated feelings. On the one hand, we don't want to waste money on one-and-done items that are so memorable that we avoid wearing them again, and on the other hand, we may want our outfits to be memorable and stand out from the crowd. It's a delicate balance, to say the least.
There are certain insiders that act as our go-to style resources thanks to their breadth of sartorial knowledge. And yes, Caroline Maguire, Shopbop's fashion director, happens to be one of the said experts. Her feedback on the latest trends is always intriguing with her sharp eye and unique sense of personal style. On that note, we thought there could be interest in learning about the specific summer trends she's into. You know, in case you're already starting to prep those warm-weather wardrobes.
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
This summer is going to be the best one yet. I’m claiming it now. This is largely because I am planning a European trip with my friends to celebrate a wedding and do a little vacationing. As a lover of fashion, architecture, art, great food, and great wine, I have been dreaming of the first time I would be going to Europe for years. Of course, every activity planned will require a stellar outfit, but I’m trying to keep things somewhat simple. With that said, I’ve been racking my brain coming up with outfit ideas that are easy to wear yet don't compromise style. I’ve landed on five looks that check both boxes.
My personal style is constantly evolving. Winter months have me clinging to minimalist style staples with the hopes of simply staying warm through the frigid NYC temps. But come spring and summer, I immediately whip out the brightest of colorways and splashy prints. They say to dress for the life...
While I've finally been able to add some investment staples into my day-to-day wardrobe, I've noticed that recently, my coworkers, friends, and sometimes strangers on the subway have been interested in some of the more affordable pieces I've been sporting. In fact, they're often shocked when I let them know the item they're staring at is from H&M or Zara. While don't splurge on large hauls from affordable retailers, I like to shop carefully to find picks that not only meet my budget but also look extremely elevated. I'm a firm believer that you can find luxe-looking staples on a budget, and with the right care and styling, they can stay in your closet for the long haul.
One of the most enduring accessory trends of the past several seasons is undoubtedly baseball caps. They add a cool, effortless, sporty touch to any outfit and I personally think they look good on everyone. I suppose this explains why I own more of them than one person really needs, but there's no harm in that. And I'm happy to say that I'm about to add another one to my collection.
While you've surely heard us gush about nearly every item in our latest Who What Wear Collection drop, it's hard not to pick a favorite this season when one piece has clearly distinguished itself from the rest. Just ask my colleague, Who What Wear's assistant market editor, Yusra, who swears that whenever she wears our Mimi cardigan, strangers literally stop her in the street to give her compliments. I can't say I'm surprised since I, too, was taken aback the first time I laid eyes on the floral-embroidered beauty.
It's time to say a prayer for the minimalists. Bold graphic prints have arrived in time for the new season, and by the looks of things, they'll be here for a bit. The wave of striking prints is a welcomed reprieve from the mountain of beige and black that's been flooding my feed as of late. I love the classics just as much as the next person, but I also love the idea of really shaking things up in the summer. These prints do just that.
To be honest, one of the best parts of my job is being surrounded by stylish people who give me endless outfit inspiration. On a recent trip to New York, I met up with my friend and fellow fashion editor, Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, for a quick lunch in the city. Before she could even sit down, I was already bombarding her with questions about her outfit (typical). She was wearing the cutest white dress and black slides, and I knew I had to immediately order both of the delightfully neutral pieces. Where did she find them? The Style Room, a microsite powered by Zappos where you can find a highly curated selection of the season’s biggest trends (such as matching sets and pearls) from the most sought-after designers as well as inspiration for how to wear them. And luckily for me, Jasmine even showed me a few more recent outfit snaps from her camera roll with pieces she’s snagged from the retailer. It's safe to say I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the looks.
Summer is fast approaching, and if you’re getting a head start on shopping for the months ahead, the good news is that some of the coolest pieces for the new season are already dropping at retailers. After taking a recent scroll through Zara’s new arrivals, I could see it’s clear that summer mode has arrived and with it a preview of some of the biggest trends to know about. So which ones are key to invest in for 2022?
Summer is coming in hot both literally and figuratively, so it's time to get our wardrobes sorted. First on my to-do list is deciding what trends to buy into, from the season's must-have silhouettes to the most important color trends. The latter is a buzzy topic among the WWW team at the moment—we're all feeling quite eager to dip our toes into brighter looks. Wearing colors makes me feel joyful and confident, so I tend to favor them all, but the rest of my team has opinions. See which colors four of my fellow editors are standing behind and how they're already wearing their fave one from the new sustainably dyed Levi's® Fresh collection.
