Carlos Alcaraz also had a dream week at the Masters 1000 in Madrid. The young Spanish talent became the first tennis player to beat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on clay and the youngest ever winner in Madrid. There are already two Masters 1000 titles and ATP 500 tournaments collected in career by Alcaraz, who conquered the sixth position of the ATP ranking and sent a clear message to the ATP Tour.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO