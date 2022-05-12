ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon is about to give affordable cameras a much-needed comeback

By Mark Wilson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Affordable mirrorless cameras have been on tech's endangered species list for the past few years, but it looks like Canon is finally coming to the rescue in WWF-style fashion. If the rumors are true, it's about to launch two new cameras – the Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 – plus...

