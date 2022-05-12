Warriors' Stephen Curry: Quiet effort in Game 5 loss

Point suffered an apparent leg injury in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and Point couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. Point tried to gut out one shift early in the second but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is unlikely to return to Saturday's game.
