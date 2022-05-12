ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Quiet effort in Game 5 loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Curry amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NBA best bets: Expect low scoring in both Game 7s on Sunday

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win

Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes. Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Lone bright spot off bench

Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drops team-high seven assists

Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Smart found his stroke from deep en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the second round. The...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but Campbell stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's an unrestricted free agent and is due a raise from his $1.65 million salary from the past two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can re-sign him given their cap challenges.
NHL
CBS Sports

Astros' winning streak snapped at 11 games with blowout loss vs. Nationals

For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Takes loss in Game 7

Swayman made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tie Domi was his kryptonite with two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen wasn't far behind with a goal and a helper. Swayman finishes his first postseason as a starter with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 on Sunday, there's a chance they could get back big man Robert Williams III, who is officially listed as questionable. Williams, who has missed the last three games of this series against the Bucks, has been dealing with left knee soreness, but Boston has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Stars defensively

Holiday provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Holiday continues to struggle with his shot during the second-round series and is shooting just...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Game 6#Fg
CBS Sports

Mike D'Antoni in strong position to land Hornets' head-coaching job, per report

Mike D'Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, according to Marc Stein. D'Antoni, the 71-year-old innovator behind the Seven Seconds or Less offense, has coached five NBA teams in his career: the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. The Hornets would be No. 6. D'Antoni led both the Suns and Rockets to the Western Conference finals, but has never reached the NBA Finals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching Game 7 win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. He was a one-man wrecking ball. Paul's first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second came on a hard drive down the right side followed by a move inside through T.J. Brodie's feet. Paul kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. The versatile forward moved up the lineup after Brayden Point's lower-body injury and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward, with 22:03 of ice time. Point's injury looks serious, so Paul could continue to play extended minutes in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Earns second playoff shutout

Smith posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. This was the third shutout in the series between the two teams, and Smith had two of them. He's solidified himself as the Oilers' starter in the playoffs, allowing just 16 goals in seven appearances. Smith and the Oilers will take on either the Flames or the Stars in the second round depending on which of those teams wins their Game 7 on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). At age 28, Slavin's in the prime of his career. He will be a target in fantasy drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg injury in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and Point couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. Point tried to gut out one shift early in the second but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is unlikely to return to Saturday's game.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy