MRA Uses Late-Inning Offense to Advance to MAIS 6A Championship

Jackson Academy brought a no-hitter into the fourth inning, but the Patriots got their first hit on a solo home run for the first run of the game. MRA then scored four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.

The Raiders scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh, capitalizing on errors, but it was jot enough for a comeback.

