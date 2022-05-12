ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rush stays alive with 3-0 victory

By Vic Quick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush avoided elimination with a 3-0 victory against Utah in game five of...

Track and Field teams shine at BHC Meet

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Black Hills conference track and field teams met up in Box Elder for the conference meet on Friday. The athletes continued their strong season by delivering some top performances.
Battle between Expedition League and former teams hits the court room

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening day is getting closer ... and the future of college summer league baseball in the region is still up in the air ... tied up in court. The Expedition League has filed a lawsuit against seven of last year’s teams ... including the Spearfish Sasquatch ... that made the decision to leave the league and join the Independence League for this summer.
Post 22 picks up wins over Watertown Post 17

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats haven’t had a strong start to their season, but Saturday’s wins against Watertown Post 17 could be the boost necessary to turn things around. Plus, the Post 320 Stars score 11 runs in a win over the Outlaws. Ben Burns has the highlights.
Rapid City, SD
Lead, SD
Rapid City, SD
Utah State
Storm leaves debris, damaged trees & overturned semis in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Summit League Softball Tournament was supposed to feature a rivalry game between South Dakota and host South Dakota State at 5:00 PM. Fortunately that game was called off not long before an approaching storm slammed into Brookings. Fans, many of whom had...
Breezy and mild today; Warmer over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The low pressure area that brought the rain yesterday has moved north. Gusty west winds will blow on the south side of the low, especially into northwest South Dakota where a High Wind Warning is in effect. The atmosphere is a bit unstable, so isolated afternoon thundershowers will be possible, mainly north of I-90. Another weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a very pleasant weekend with warming temperatures by Sunday.
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is another shakeup within the leadership of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. Darren Berg is no longer serving as the warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to a letter sent to DOC staff obtained by Dakota News Now. Berg served as warden of the prison since April of 2020.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm that moved through eastern South Dakota Thursday evening resulted in a fatality, officials say. Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at a community briefing in Castlewood Thursday night, addressing the response to storm damage along with a number of other state and local officials.
kota kevn forecast

Hill City man collecting Hot Wheel toys since 1990s says it's finally time to say goodbye to them. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. Feeding South Dakota feeling the effects from increased food prices. The early evening news on KOTA...
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels

Hill City, S.D. (KOTA) - Dan Kulbel, 73-years-old and living outside of Hill City, fell in love with collecting toy cars in the 90s, and has gathered thousands of them since then. After 25 years, it’s finally time to say goodbye. While a standard home might have a two...
State of emergency declared after massive storm tears through South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A state of emergency is declared in the wake of a massive storm that ripped through eastern South Dakota Thursday. Gov. Kristi Noem issued the emergency and, according to a release from the governor’s office, ordered personnel and resources to communities hit by the damaging storm. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has an emergency operations center to coordinate the response with local government authorities.
Northrop Grumman making itself a part of the communities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Air and Space Museum was filled with students, elected officials, military officials, and executives from Northrop Grumman, the company manufacturing the B-21. Ahead of the Air and Space show this weekend, the groups celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. A...
Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Grape Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No matter when you serve this, it seems to fit. Mix together 4 cups of chopped broccoli florets, cut small with a cup of halved seedless red grapes. Add a quarter cup of diced red onion. In a separate small bowl combine a cup of mayonnaise with 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (do use this vinegar - can find in most grocery stores). Toss with vegetables; cover and refrigerate an hour or so. When ready to serve, add 8 slices of cooked, crisp bacon that have been crumbled and a quarter cup of chopped pecans or walnuts.
RAPID CITY, SD

