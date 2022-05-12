Rush stays alive with 3-0 victory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The low pressure area that brought the rain yesterday has moved north. Gusty west winds will blow on the south side of the low, especially into northwest South Dakota where a High Wind Warning is in effect. The atmosphere is a bit unstable, so isolated afternoon thundershowers will be possible, mainly north of I-90. Another weak disturbance will move through the area tomorrow night. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Otherwise, expect a very pleasant weekend with warming temperatures by Sunday.

