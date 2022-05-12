ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary J. Blige "Loves The State Of R&B," Names SZA, Ari Lennox, Ella Mai & More

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Mary J. Blige hosted her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta, a partnership with Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. The event was the talk of the town as it featured special guests Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Omerettà The Great, Kiana Ledé, and...

The concert took place after the singer's inaugural Strength of a Woman Summit in Atlanta. The Strength of A Woman Concert Series closed out Saturday night with a bang at State Farm Arena in Atlanta providing a night of nostalgia, emotion, and feel-good moments. The line-up featured eights acts ranging from City Girls to Chaka Khan. Khan was among the headliners alongside Mary J. Blige and surprise performers Ella Mai, Usher, Summer Walker, and Jermaine Dupri.
