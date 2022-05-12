ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, MN

Rogers OKs preliminary plats for several new developments

By By Sue Webber Contributing Writer
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago

The Rogers City Council April 26 approved preliminary plats for several residential developments, plus audio/visual and camera upgrades for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

Extension of Skye Meadows subdivision

The council voted 4 to 1 to approve requests from U.S. Home, LLC, (Lennar) for rezoning of property to a planned unit development and a preliminary plat for an extension to the Skye Meadows residential subdivision. The development site is about a half-mile west of Main Street on territorial Road, according to Rogers Planner Max Pattsner.

Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote on both requests.

Skye Meadows, a 345-unit mixed residential subdivision, was approved in 2020. The extension proposes to add an additional 129 residential units, including detached townhomes and single-family homes.

The existing Tilton Trail right-of-way south of Territorial Road to the Wood Lane extension is proposed to be vacated upon construction of the main road through the development, connecting to Territorial Road, Pattsner said.

“The removal of that section of Tilton Trail was required by Hennepin County with the approval of Skye Meadows and the construction of the new Rachael Drive intersection,” Pattsner said.

When members of the audience began speaking about the Tilton Trail portion of the project, City Attorney Bob Vose said, “This City Council meeting is not the time for a public hearing. There will be a public hearing before that issue is dealt with.”

Mayor Rick Ihli added that residents will receive notice of a future public hearing on that topic.

“Tilton Trail is not what we’re speaking to tonight.,” Ihli said.

Councilor Kevin Jullie apologized to the audience for what he said may have been the perception that their concerns were a nuisance. “I believe the Planning Commission took all these things into consideration,” he said. “We are committed to being sure that we hear your concerns.”

Stahmer noted that the meeting was the last for Planner Max Pattsner, who is “leaving to move on to other endeavors,” Stahmer said.

Pattsner came to Rogers as an intern two years ago and stayed on, doing “great work” for the last two years, according to Stahmer.

“Max is detail oriented, and he cares about the quality of his work and the community,” Stahmer said.

Asguard Holdings, LLC

The council approved a preliminary plat for Asguard, a mixed-use development. The development includes a 71-unit apartment building with commercial space, restaurant, fitness center, Kwik Trip convenience store, and a new Broadway Plaza restaurant.

The 16-acre site is located on four parcels on the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North/County Road 155, adjacent to Rogers Middle School.

“What we’re doing on that spot works really well,” Ihli said. “It’s a nice feature on that corner of the city.”

Harvest View

A preliminary plat was approved for Harvest View, a residential subdivision of 78-unit single-family detached homes at the intersection of Territorial Road and Wood Lane. It is bounded by the existing Lyndhaven Meadows development to the north, the Skye Meadows development (Lennar Phase 1 currently under construction to the south and east), and the proposed Big Woods development (Forester Homes) to the west.

Most of the homes will be split-entry walkouts built by D.R.Horton, Pattsner said.

The development will include a park in the southeastern corner slated to include athletic recreational amenities, a sitting area, and a trail through a wooded/natural section of the park, Pattsner said.

The developer is proposing to construct the development in two phases, according to Pattsner.

Audio/video upgrade, camera project

The council also approved a $146,748 proposal from Intereum for an audio/video upgrade for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

The project will include audio and visual equipment and installation for the great hall, conference room, lobby, and outdoor areas.

The council also approved a $39,927 proposal from ECSI System Integrators for a camera project for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

Both projects will be funded by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID-19 relief funds provided by the federal government), according to Jason Greninger, Rogers information systems director.

Rescheduled City Council meeting

The council approved on the consent agenda rescheduling the Tuesday, June 14, City Council meeting to Monday, June 13.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Powerful storm destroys and damages homes, property in Alexandria

(FOX 9) - Mary Ann Schlosser has lived in Alexandria, Minnesota, for 46 years, and has never experienced anything like that she did on Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., tornado sirens began to go off. She didn’t have time to get to the basement before the storm was on her doorstep, knocking over a giant tree that tore apart her garage.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rogers, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plat#Lennar#Mixed Use Development#Broadway#The Rogers City Council#U S Home#Llc#Rogers Planner
Bring Me The News

Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Hastings car show

The Hastings Downtown Business Association along with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau are excited to announce the return of the Historic Hastings Car Shows in 2022. The show will be from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month in May through...
HASTINGS, MN
WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead in Road Construction Accident in Southern MN

A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
23
Followers
71
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy