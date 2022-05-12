Rogers OKs preliminary plats for several new developments

The Rogers City Council April 26 approved preliminary plats for several residential developments, plus audio/visual and camera upgrades for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

Extension of Skye Meadows subdivision

The council voted 4 to 1 to approve requests from U.S. Home, LLC, (Lennar) for rezoning of property to a planned unit development and a preliminary plat for an extension to the Skye Meadows residential subdivision. The development site is about a half-mile west of Main Street on territorial Road, according to Rogers Planner Max Pattsner.

Councilor Shannon Klick cast the dissenting vote on both requests.

Skye Meadows, a 345-unit mixed residential subdivision, was approved in 2020. The extension proposes to add an additional 129 residential units, including detached townhomes and single-family homes.

The existing Tilton Trail right-of-way south of Territorial Road to the Wood Lane extension is proposed to be vacated upon construction of the main road through the development, connecting to Territorial Road, Pattsner said.

“The removal of that section of Tilton Trail was required by Hennepin County with the approval of Skye Meadows and the construction of the new Rachael Drive intersection,” Pattsner said.

When members of the audience began speaking about the Tilton Trail portion of the project, City Attorney Bob Vose said, “This City Council meeting is not the time for a public hearing. There will be a public hearing before that issue is dealt with.”

Mayor Rick Ihli added that residents will receive notice of a future public hearing on that topic.

“Tilton Trail is not what we’re speaking to tonight.,” Ihli said.

Councilor Kevin Jullie apologized to the audience for what he said may have been the perception that their concerns were a nuisance. “I believe the Planning Commission took all these things into consideration,” he said. “We are committed to being sure that we hear your concerns.”

Stahmer noted that the meeting was the last for Planner Max Pattsner, who is “leaving to move on to other endeavors,” Stahmer said.

Pattsner came to Rogers as an intern two years ago and stayed on, doing “great work” for the last two years, according to Stahmer.

“Max is detail oriented, and he cares about the quality of his work and the community,” Stahmer said.

Asguard Holdings, LLC

The council approved a preliminary plat for Asguard, a mixed-use development. The development includes a 71-unit apartment building with commercial space, restaurant, fitness center, Kwik Trip convenience store, and a new Broadway Plaza restaurant.

The 16-acre site is located on four parcels on the southeast corner of Rogers Drive and 141st Avenue North/County Road 155, adjacent to Rogers Middle School.

“What we’re doing on that spot works really well,” Ihli said. “It’s a nice feature on that corner of the city.”

Harvest View

A preliminary plat was approved for Harvest View, a residential subdivision of 78-unit single-family detached homes at the intersection of Territorial Road and Wood Lane. It is bounded by the existing Lyndhaven Meadows development to the north, the Skye Meadows development (Lennar Phase 1 currently under construction to the south and east), and the proposed Big Woods development (Forester Homes) to the west.

Most of the homes will be split-entry walkouts built by D.R.Horton, Pattsner said.

The development will include a park in the southeastern corner slated to include athletic recreational amenities, a sitting area, and a trail through a wooded/natural section of the park, Pattsner said.

The developer is proposing to construct the development in two phases, according to Pattsner.

Audio/video upgrade, camera project

The council also approved a $146,748 proposal from Intereum for an audio/video upgrade for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

The project will include audio and visual equipment and installation for the great hall, conference room, lobby, and outdoor areas.

The council also approved a $39,927 proposal from ECSI System Integrators for a camera project for the 21st Century Bank Event Center.

Both projects will be funded by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) COVID-19 relief funds provided by the federal government), according to Jason Greninger, Rogers information systems director.

Rescheduled City Council meeting

The council approved on the consent agenda rescheduling the Tuesday, June 14, City Council meeting to Monday, June 13.