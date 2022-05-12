ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Jackson Calls For State To Cover Busing Costs

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bvPz_0fbIAuIx00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

JACKSON – Township officials are calling for the state to cover the transportation costs of their out of district students, noting that all school districts should be covered for this state mandate.

The state mandate currently requires local school districts to fund that bus service. In some cases, students who attend a non-public school may be entitled to transportation provided by the public school district in the community in which they live. The administrators of public school districts have the option to provide a payment in lieu of transportation to the families of non-public school students who qualify for transportation.

Councilman Alex Sauickie commented on the resolution which urges the “State of New Jersey (to) cover the cost for a state mandate that currently has municipalities covering the busing for private school students.”

“The state has other state mandates that the state is responsible for covering and no matter what your opinion is as to what is driving the rising costs to the town, the state shouldn’t inflict its bad fiscal policies on municipalities like Jackson which consistently demonstrate good fiscal policy,” the councilman added.

The Jackson School District is paying $2.79 million to the parents of 2,794 students in the 2021-2022 school year, who attend non-public schools and do not receive transportation. That amounts to $1,000 per student. The parents are essentially provided funds to arrange their own transportation.

Additionally, district administrators have reported that they are providing transportation for 246 students to and from 142 non-public schools.

While the school district and Township Council are two separate governing bodies that act independently, the issue of busing and related problems have been brought up before both panels within recent months.

Many municipalities such as Jackson, have been experiencing a growth in the number of students attending private schools and are facing a dramatic transportation cost increase as a result of the state mandate, the resolution explains.

The resolution adds that such increases in transportation costs are not factored into state aid determinations with respect to local school districts. The requirement to provide such transportation services for this state mandate is not paid for by the state and violates a state Constitutional requirement of state mandate, state pay.

Sauickie said the resolution was based on input by residents Dr. Sheldon Hofstein, Hope Drew and Mordechai Burnstein during prior council meetings. “I think it is fair to say that these three residents are passionate about the town. I think it is fair to say that they are not always on the same side of an issue, however in this case having spoken to all three, there is united support in having the state assume the cost of what the state itself imposes.”

He noted the importance of listening to all residents within the township and hearing their views, “that in some cases aren’t always on the same side of an issue. It is these kinds of actions where you get input and consensus across all residents that break down barriers of hostility and replace them with bridges of respect.”

Comments / 8

Darlene
3d ago

Really let the Jewish people pay for their own busses

Reply(2)
10
Related
wrnjradio.com

Governor Murphy highlights ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program

NEW JERSEY– Governor Phil Murphy Thursday visited Somerville to further highlight the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) Property Tax Relief Program. As a part of his FY2023 Budget Proposal, Governor Murphy touted the new initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Delays, price & more: Lawmakers hammer NJ marijuana regulators

TRENTON – At a hearing initially announced when the launch of the since-opened recreational marijuana industry had been stalled, lawmakers found plenty of other ways to critique the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission at a marathon meeting Thursday. Eight panels of witnesses cycled through over the course of four...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Traffic
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
NJ.com

Some N.J. school districts resume mask requirements as COVID cases rise

Some New Jersey schools announced Friday they would return to requiring masks for students and staff as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state over the past month. The latest state Department of Health COVID-19 activity level map shows five out of six regions at “high” risk for coronavirus activity as of May 7. Under state health guidelines, schools are encouraged to require masks if a district falls within a high-risk region. Just the southeast region including Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties remains moderate risk.
EDUCATION
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busing#Public School Districts#Bus Service
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: Solicitors Ignore No Knock Registry

HOWELL – Several residents came to a recent Township Council meeting to discuss their concerns about what is happening in town regarding solicitors. Resident Tracy Jones, who lives in the Heritage Pointe section of the township, spoke about the problems her community is facing day to day with ongoing soliciting.
HOWELL, NJ
CBS New York

Nearly 2 dozen affordable housing sites coming to Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nearly two dozen new affordable housing sites will soon be coming to New Jersey's largest city.It's part of a multimillion dollar investment by the city of Newark to help fight the steep rise in rents.The Aspen Stratford apartments in Newark were known to be crime-ridden. The smashed-out windows and spray-painted mailboxes are reminders of that, but they will soon be transformed thanks to a $20 million revitalization project."Every opportunity we get to get more funding, we're going to invest it in making sure we reach our goal of about 6,000 new affordable units in the next couple...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

NJ to require schools place tampons in boys bathrooms?

Lawmakers in the New Jersey Senate have advanced a bill that would require free menstrual products be provided in all school bathrooms for students in grades 6 through 12. That presumably includes boys' bathrooms. Supporters of the bill (S1221) claim it addresses so-called "period poverty." Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Gloucester, the...
EDUCATION
headynj.com

Jersey Shore Extracts Seeks Dispensary License in Ocean County

Charles Benson and Candice Johnson are young entrepreneurs running Jersey Shore Extracts seeking a conditional micro adult-use cannabis dispensary license in Ocean County. They have participated in the industry for years and are longtime advocates. Benson and Johnson started a business from scratch while raising three kids. They applied after the adult-use cannabis dispensary application portal opened.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Baraka easily re-elected as Newark mayor

The New Jersey Globe projects that Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has won a third term in office, defeating challenger Sheila Montague by a huge margin in the state’s largest city. With 88% of election districts reporting, Baraka led Montague 12,368 votes to 2,547, an 83-17% margin. Assuming those results hold, it would be the largest margin of victory for a Newark mayoral candidate since the city began holding direct elections for mayor in 1954.
New Jersey Globe

Baraka’s at-large council slate wins unopposed in Newark

The New Jersey Globe projects that four at-large candidates for Newark City Council – incumbents Carlos Gonzalez, Luis Quintana, and Larry Crump and newcomer Louise Scott-Rountree – have been elected unopposed. All four ran on the slate of Mayor Ras Baraka. Gonzalez and Quintana are both old hands...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?

A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State. Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
HEALTH SERVICES
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf continued to push his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg calling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy