Elizabeth City, NC

'Big Dog' Biden is not a breath of fresh air

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

I’m writing in response to a recent column in your newspaper by a columnist from Elizabeth City.

The “Big Dog” she talks about has the country in dire straits. We keep going in the wrong direction. Of course, President Joe Biden takes no responsibility for this; everything that is going wrong is Vladimir Putin’s fault or was caused by the pandemic.

Yes, we are out of Afghanistan. Most people were for getting out. It was how we got out that was a disaster. Biden’s generals said we should leave a contingent force on the ground. The “Big Dog” said he could not recall them saying that.

He told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos there would be no Americans left behind and then there were. We lost 13 American military personnel unnecessarily. And then what did he do at the airport when they were transporting the bodies home? He checked his wrist watch. I guess he had someplace he would rather be!

Biden brags about the several billion dollars worth equipment we are sending to Ukraine. But we left $7 billion in U.S. equipment in Afghanistan to the Taliban. Also, the aid we’ve sent to Ukraine should have been sent sooner, along with the jets Poland offered.

Is everyone happy with the price of gas? How about the border? The fentanyl coming into our country is killing untold thousands. “The breath of fresh air” your columnist talks about said he should go to the border. That hasn’t happened.

Then there’s his son, Hunter Biden, “the smartest man he knows,” flying with him on Air Force Two. How does that work?

Biden builds a wall around his property in Delaware at taxpayers’ expense but won’t finish the border wall with material rusting on the ground.

I could go on and on but for now a breath of fresh air would greatly be appreciated.

BILL FREETHY

Aydlett

First Christian also hosted Day of Prayer observance

I enjoyed Reggie Ponder’s May 6 article about the National Day of Prayer service hosted by Corinth Baptist Church but am sad no mention was made of the same-day National Day of Prayer observance at 8 a.m. hosted by First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

A different group of pastors and ministers offered prayers, and the service was nourishment for the soul, which was much appreciated by the folks present. The church also provided opportunity for fellowship and lovely nourishment for the body after the service.

I’d like to say “thank you” to all who made both services possible.

SHARON GREENE

Elizabeth City

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

