ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Sunrise Question of The Day Thursday 5-12-22

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7HFU_0fbI5F7k00

This is the oldest continually held sporting event in the U.S. What? What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER : The Kentucky Derby (148th Running Last Week)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple , Android , Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox . Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Five subjects apprehended following bailout

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended approximately five subjects following a bailout, early Wednesday morning. Deputies worked a bailout on US 59 near Allen’s Wrecker Service yard on US 59. The subjects fled the stop on the northbound side of the highway. Officials had urged all residents to lock their doors and vehicles at that time.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cinco de Mayo Guac Fest coming to Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Main Street Program has partnered with Jupiter Horizons Gallery and the Santa Rita Market to host the 1st Annual Cinco de Mayo Guac Fest. The Guac Fest will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. The event will have music, food, a Loteria Contest, Photo Ops, Ballet Folklorico performances, vendors and more. There will be 10 raffle prizes available for the Loteria Contest.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailyhodl.com

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg Says NFTs Are Coming to Both Instagram and Facebook

Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg says the technology conglomerate is experimenting with digital collectibles on two of its biggest social media brands. Zuckerberg says that Meta will initially test non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Instagram and then Facebook before rolling out NFTs to other apps. “We’re starting building for NFTs...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Made $11 Billion This Week

In a brutal week for tech stocks, Zuckerberg saw his largest one-day swing in personal valuation yet recorded. The heady fortune's of America's tech billionaires make for avid reading for most news followers. One day, you have Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Jeff Bezos at the top of...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Elon Musk: Twitter deal is on hold

Elon Musk announced in a tweet that his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold, due to a report about spam accounts on the social network being fewer than previously thought. According to a story from Reuters on May 2, bot accounts, which automatically post tweets based on...
BUSINESS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Headlines in the Port Lavaca Wave

A district judge denied a bond reduction request for Blake Michael Downs.District Court Judge Jack W. Marr issued his ruling on Thursday, which was filed Friday with the Calhoun County District Clerk’s Office.Downs has already posted bond.The ruling came after a hearing Tuesday, April 26, in District Court when defense counsel Jerry Clark filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus, asking for a reduction in bond from $850,000 down to $100,000. Several people testified on Downs’ behalf at the hearing.In his ruling, Marr wrote, “after presentation of the evidence and arguments by counsel, the court has determined that the defendant’s motion should be denied. The defendant’s bond should not be reduced and shall remain a surety bond in the amount of $850,000.”The ruling also set out 20 conditions that need to be followed as grounds for bond revocation, according to the ruling.
PORT LAVACA, TX
The Next Web

Elon Musk’s pitch to investors: 69 million Twitter Blue users by 2025

In the last few weeks, we’ve heard multiple rumors about Elon Musk’s vision of generating more money through Twitter. But now, we have a robust idea of what Twitter’s numbers would look like under the Tesla CEO’s management. Over the weekend, The New York Times published a report about Musk’s pitch deck to investors — and the goals described in it are pretty ambitious.
BUSINESS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy