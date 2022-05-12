ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Theater Review: Laugh a lot with ‘Spamalot’ at Civic

By PAUL WILLISTEIN pwillistein@tnonline.com
Times News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spamalot” rhymes with laugh a lot. And laugh a lot you will at “Spamalot,” through May 22, Civic Theatre of Allentown. As one attendee said after the May 6 opening night performance seen for this review: “This is just what we need now.”. I couldn’t...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Rob Stoneback: Big Band sound irreplaceable

There is nothing like the sound of a Big Band. Powerful and melodic, it combines intricate arrangements and dramatic solos in a style you cannot hear in any other type of music. Trombonist Rob Stoneback’s Big Band has five saxes, four trumpets, four trombones, four-piece rhythm section, and guest vocalists...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

8 DAYS A WEEK: Your look at Valley Arts

Joe Jackson, 8 p.m. May 13, Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown. The English musician and singer-songwriter is known for the New Wave hits, “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” (1979), “Steppin’ Out” (1982) and “Breaking Us In Two” (1982). He has recorded 20 studio albums, some of which include classical and jazz compositions, and received five Grammy Award nominations. Jackson’s tour, “Sing, You Sinners!,” has the same band lineup as for his last tour, “Four Decade” (2019), and his last album, “Fool” (2019): Teddy Kumpel, guitar, vocals; Graham Maby, bass, vocals, and Doug Yowell, drums, vocals, electronics. The concert, with a solo set by Jackson, includes songs from his career and new material. “We’ve been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst, the one we really need to put behind us, is fear. Love is the opposite of fear. So, if you love live music, come out and support it!,” says Jackson. Tickets: Miller Symphony Hall box office, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown; www.millersymphonyhall.org; 610-432-6715.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at SS. Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr. on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. We welcome you, or welcome you back, to worship the Lord at our parish.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

2022 Bethlehem Bach Festival schedule May 13, 14, 20, 21

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem & Bach Festival Orchestra presents the “2022 Bethlehem Bach Festival.”. The festival is led by Greg Funfgeld, Bach Choir of Bethlehem Artistic Director and Conductor. Also performing is the Bel Canto Youth Chorus of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, with Joy Hirokawa, Founder and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
State
Maine State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Times News

Blissful Clips grooming business opens on Route 903

Nora Jimenez and her daughter Alice Soriano-Jimenez always dreamed about opening their own pet grooming business and now their dream has come true. “My mom and I have always had animals. Growing up there wasn’t a time we didn’t have a pet. Probably the only pet we never had was snakes,” said Alice.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Allentown Museum gets funding for upgrades

Work will begin this summer on critical facility updates to the Allentown Art Museum thanks to a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, secured by Senate Appropriations Chairman Pat Browne, R-16. The museum received a $400,000 grant from the Keystone Communities Program to address important building upgrades and infrastructure needs,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

On this date: May 13, 1963

Gerald B. Cole, 34, today assumed his duties as the new administrator of the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton. He formerly served as assistant director of the Lutheran Hospital of Brooklyn. A native of Burlington, Vermont, Cole is the father of three children. He previously served as administrative resident at...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Fair sale extravaganza

The Schuylkill County Fair will host a Community Sale Extravaganza from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds, 2270 Fair Road, Schuylkill Haven. Crafters, vendors and those doing their “spring” cleaning will be selling items at the sale. For more information about the...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Idle
Person
Robin
Times News

Lansford Historical Society holds open house

The Lansford Historical Society invites the public to attend their annual spring open house. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the museum, located at 117 E. Bertsch St. in Lansford. Many war and military items from World War I and World War II, including...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Summit Hill firefighters detail food festival plans

Representatives of Diligence Fire Co. No. 1 of Summit Hill addressed the Summit Hill Borough Council this week to continue their plans for a Food Truck Festival they are planning to hold on May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Ludlow Park. The firefighters said at least six...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Palmerton FBLA students qualify for nationals

When the top Future Business Leaders of America students gather in Hershey each year, Palmerton has become a familiar name during awards time. The Bombers rose to the top again in April, placing 10 students in the top four of the competition category, automatically qualifying them for a trip to nationals in Chicago in late June.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Garden club youth, Girl Scouts create nature projects

The Parkland Garden Youth Club’s goal is to promote an interest and love of nature in youth. Debbie Barhight is chairwoman of the youth club which currently has teamed up with Girl Scout Troop 6142. The club was busy this past winter with nature related projects. The girls pressed...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spamalot#Canned Meat#Performing#Musical Theater#Spamlot#Historian
Times News

Where we live: Manipulating around manure in Lancaster

My daughter and I took my wife to a Mother’s Day tea in Lancaster County this past weekend. It comes as no surprise that the closer we got to our destination, the amount of gas-powered vehicles on the road started to decrease and the four-legged mode of transportation became more common. Honestly, watching the money drain out of my bank account as I filled the gas tank that morning, I was a little jealous.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

NCC to host death scene investigation course

The class, “Gunshot & Shotgun Crime/Death Scene Investigations,” will take place on May 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The course will discuss awareness information and procedures related to recognition and preservation of crime scenes. Participants will be able...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Northampton County senior menus 5-11

Northampton County: Many Northampton County Senior Centers are now open. Visit www.northamptoncounty.org/HS/AGING/Pages/Senior-Centers.aspx or call 610 829-4540 for information, locations, closings and current updates. Menus, hours and dates are subject to change without notice. Wednesday, May 11: Breaded pork chop, cabbage and noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh pineapple, wheat bread w/ margarine.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Dickinson Local residents on dean’s list

Dickinson College, Carlisle, has announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. All students earning a position on the dean’s list-a recognition of academic excellence-must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Times News

Band adopts highway, seeks help with cleanup

Members of the Hatter rock band will be dropping their microphones and putting down their guitars in order to pick up a new jam. This gig involves cleaning a stretch of Route 209 just outside of Tamaqua, and band members are hoping volunteers will arrive for “Cleaning Up the Hatter Highway” event May 21 and stay for the party afterward.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Center takes in opossum triplets found by police

Three baby opossums found outside the Lehighton Police Department are now in the care of the Carbon County Environmental Education Center. “Our local police have always been very good about helping us help the public and help wildlife,” said Susan Gallagher, chief naturalist for CCEEC. A Lehighton police officer...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Lansford to induct four into Hall of Fame

The Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 27th Annual Induction Ceremony on Sunday, May 29, at the Franklin Township Fire Company hall. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 1:45. Tickets to the dinner program are $35 for adults and $15 for...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Gettysburg Local students on dean’s honor list

Gettysburg College students take pride in their work, and the college are likewise proud to announce their recent academic achievements. Students whose semester averages were 3.6 or above were recently placed on the dean’s honor list. The following local students have been awarded this outstanding academic achievement in the...
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy