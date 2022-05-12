Theater Review: Laugh a lot with ‘Spamalot’ at Civic

Joe Jackson, 8 p.m. May 13, Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown. The English musician and singer-songwriter is known for the New Wave hits, “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” (1979), “Steppin’ Out” (1982) and “Breaking Us In Two” (1982). He has recorded 20 studio albums, some of which include classical and jazz compositions, and received five Grammy Award nominations. Jackson’s tour, “Sing, You Sinners!,” has the same band lineup as for his last tour, “Four Decade” (2019), and his last album, “Fool” (2019): Teddy Kumpel, guitar, vocals; Graham Maby, bass, vocals, and Doug Yowell, drums, vocals, electronics. The concert, with a solo set by Jackson, includes songs from his career and new material. “We’ve been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst, the one we really need to put behind us, is fear. Love is the opposite of fear. So, if you love live music, come out and support it!,” says Jackson. Tickets: Miller Symphony Hall box office, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown; www.millersymphonyhall.org; 610-432-6715.

