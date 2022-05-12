Man pleads not guilty to murder in stabbing deaths at San Diego home

UPDATE: Two men killed in stabbing during party at San Diego home identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man accused of stabbing three people, two of whom died, in the Jamacha/Lomita area of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges.

Michael Major, 38, is accused in the Sunday morning stabbing deaths of two men , which police said occurred at a home in the 800 block of Carlsbad Street. A woman was also stabbed, but was hospitalized with non-life- threatening injuries.

Police were called at about 2:40 a.m. and according to San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki, investigators found that during a “gathering” at the home, a fight broke out and Major allegedly stabbed the victims.

Few new details were disclosed during Major’s arraignment Wednesday afternoon on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, but Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich said all the parties were known to one another.

Major remains in custody without bail.

