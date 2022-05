Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. UPDATE: The Mayweather vs. Moore fight has been postponed due to the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Global Titans Fight Series, which is organizing the exhibition bout, announced in a statement that a new fight date will come soon. Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring. After an exhibition bout with Logan Paul last year, “Money” Mayweather is taking on Don “Dangerous” Moore in another exhibition bout,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO