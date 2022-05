KUTZTOWN, PA — Robert Mineo, the Financing Assistance Program Director at Lehigh University SBDC, was recently announced as the 2022 State Star for Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (PASBDC). Mineo first joined the Pennsylvania SBDC as a graduate student at Lehigh University, and then joined the team full-time after graduation. Since then, he has utilized his tenure with the Pennsylvania SBDC to become a crucial member of the Lehigh SBDC and PASBDC network as a whole.

