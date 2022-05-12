ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkPl6_0fbHzSOP00

May 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday.

Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy after replenishing the losses to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, the British defence ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east to recapture Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border. read more

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Britain#Counterattack#Kharkiv#Ukrainian#Russian#British#Twitter
The Independent

‘I am looking into hell’: Haunting messages from soldiers inside steel plant bombed by Putin’s forces

“I am alive, but nothing much more, the shelling is getting intense and the circle is getting smaller. We are dying here slowly, I feel like I am looking into hell. I am not sure how much longer we can carry on and I don’t know whether we will see each other again. Remember, I love you very much.” This message was the last time that Nataliia Zarytska heard from her husband, Bogdan, who is among soldiers desperately holding out in Mariupol, surrounded by overwhelming numbers of Russian forces, pounded by air and artillery strikes and with little or no...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Finland's President tells Putin to look in the mirror

HELSINKI, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin should look in the mirror if Finland decides to join NATO to increase its own security. The Finnish leader was expected on Friday to confirm that Helsinki will apply for membership of the U.S.-led...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin ready for 'prolonged conflict' - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the campaign in the eastern Donbas region, says US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, warning he could make a play for the breakaway region of Transnistria in Ukraine's neighbour to the west, Moldova. "We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines tells a Senate hearing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
POLITICO

‘We are all ghosts of Kyiv’

KYIV — When the order comes in over his radio, the Ukrainian fighter pilot known as “JUICE” has mere minutes to scramble. So he’s never more than 200 meters from his MiG-29 these days and, as he put it, living in a “constant state of readiness.” Any delay could be the difference between successfully intercepting a Russian jet and another airstrike on the territory of Ukraine, between life and death.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy