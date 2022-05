After being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in two of the last three seasons by the Boston Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes got some revenge in the First Round of the 2022 Playoffs by eliminating the Black and Gold with a 3-2 victory in Game 7 Saturday. In what was a series where all games were won by the home team, the Bruins were bounced from the playoffs after not being able to muster a complete game in any of the four games in the series on the road as they did at home.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO