Graduation is upon us and it’s time to see where Cumberland County schools ranked among the best in North Carolina. In surfing around a few days ago, I stumbled on a US News and World Report article listing the Best High Schools in the state of North Carolina. The numbers will show if students are prepared to graduate high school and either pursue a college degree or enter the work force. Some of the factors in the study include college readiness, scores that students must have in order to graduate and an assessment of performance.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO