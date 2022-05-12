ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to those arrested in Seattle's Operation New Day shoplifting sting?

Police search for suspect who shot a man at a Seattle RV encampment

SEATTLE - Police are asking the public for help as they search for a suspect who shot a man at an RV encampment Friday afternoon. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 3:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports that a man had been shot on SW Andover St. near Dragonfly Garden and Pavilion.
Police looking for group of West Seattle armed carjacking suspects

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say crashed their vehicle while running from police and later stole a truck at gunpoint in West Seattle. Police received a call around 2:40 p.m. for reports of three people trying to load a Jeep onto a trailer near 40th Ave. SW and SW Dakota Street. The 911 caller reported it as suspicious.
Kent Police arrest homicide suspect after a deadly fight between 2 roommates

KENT, Wash. - Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his roommate late Thursday night, detectives are now investigating the incident. According to Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 123rd Ave. SE and SE 277th Pl. for reports of a physical fight between two roommates.
Body found in CO identified as Pierce County woman who went missing 28 years ago

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. - A body found in Colorado was identified Wednesday as a Pierce County woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago. According to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in 1994, a group of hikers found the remains of a woman on the side of Windy Point Trail, which is located more than 40 miles north of Aspen, Colorado. For years, MCSO has referred to the woman as "Windy Point Jane Doe". It was not until Wednesday that she was identified as Susan Hoppes, who was reported as a missing person from Pierce County, Washington on Aug. 9, 1993.
Buffalo supermarket mass shooting leaves 10 dead; alleged shooter in custody

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting leaves at least 10 dead, officials say. A gunman sporting a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. The incident is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.
After fourth burglary, Seattle shop owner debates calling it quits

SEATTLE — A South Seattle store owner said it may be time to call it quits after burglary number four. Monday morning, thieves smashed the front of QT Market, carted away the ATM and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. After serving the Mt. Baker neighborhood for the past decade, owner Bezunesh “Bella” Woldemarieam said running her small business has become too dangerous.
Pierce County Deputy Shoots And Wounds 19-Year-Old

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Pierce County deputy shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who was driving a vehicle wanted in an armed carjacking and robberies. The News Tribune reports the man was shot Thursday morning near Frederickson after he fled from a traffic stop. The Pierce...
Detectives investigate after three officers shoot and kill suspect in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after three police officers shot and killed a man in Wenatchee, according to a Thursday press release. According to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU), detectives are investigating the incident that happened on N. Chelan Ave. and Palouse St. in front of the Living Hope Community Church in Wenatchee.
Police arrest six across Puget Sound region for large drug trafficking scheme

CENTRALIA, Wash. – Officials have arrested six people they say have been trafficking hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine across Washington state and part of California. The Centralia Police Department confirmed it started looking into this crime ring in 2021 when it noticed several people taking the drugs to people in Lewis, Thurston, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor and Pierce counties.
