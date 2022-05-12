What happened to those arrested in Seattle's Operation New Day shoplifting sting?

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. - A body found in Colorado was identified Wednesday as a Pierce County woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago. According to Montrose County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in 1994, a group of hikers found the remains of a woman on the side of Windy Point Trail, which is located more than 40 miles north of Aspen, Colorado. For years, MCSO has referred to the woman as "Windy Point Jane Doe". It was not until Wednesday that she was identified as Susan Hoppes, who was reported as a missing person from Pierce County, Washington on Aug. 9, 1993.

