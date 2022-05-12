Gallery: Midland Trail’s late burst secures sectional title

Gallery by Maddi Richmond

Charmco – In a winner-take-all game, Midland Trail got hot at the right time. A day after losing 4-3 after yielding a grand slam, the Patriots inflicted their own late torture, snapping a 6-6 tie with an eight-run seventh inning, beating Greenbrier West 14-6 in Crawley Wednesday.

With the win Midland Trail advances to the Class A Region 3 championship where it will face James Monroe next week in a best-of-3 series. The winner will move onto the state tournament.