ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hico, WV

Gallery: Midland Trail’s late burst secures sectional title

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMDoP_0fbHvL2200

Gallery by Maddi Richmond

Charmco – In a winner-take-all game, Midland Trail got hot at the right time. A day after losing 4-3 after yielding a grand slam, the Patriots inflicted their own late torture, snapping a 6-6 tie with an eight-run seventh inning, beating Greenbrier West 14-6 in Crawley Wednesday.

With the win Midland Trail advances to the Class A Region 3 championship where it will face James Monroe next week in a best-of-3 series. The winner will move onto the state tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crawley, WV
City
Hico, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Huge Texas Transfer

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers just got a lot better!. Tre Mitchell, a 6’9 forward/center originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has committed to play for the Mountaineers. Mitchell played for the Texas Longhorns last season, but prior to joining Texas, Mitchell was dominant at UMASS, where...
BASKETBALL
Lootpress

Statewide 2022 Golden Horseshoe Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Logan Turnpike dedication marker scheduled

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Sectional#Patriots#Greenbrier West 14 6
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More yellow counties on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Mostly green for the last few weeks, West Virginia’s County Alert System map is showing more yellow as the spread of COVID-19 continues to tick upward. Active cases across the state totaled 1,658, according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The tally was 1,496 Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Primary Election Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Here are the results of the May 10, 2022 Primary Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.
ELECTIONS
voiceofmotown.com

Huggins Building a Powerhouse Through the Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the addition of former Texas center Tre Mitchell, the West Virginia Mountaineers have moved up to the #2 team in the nation in incoming transfers. While Bob Huggins has not been a fan or proponent of the new transfer rules, Huggins is now learning...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

First Lady Cathy Justice inducted into June Harless Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice was honored tonight during an induction ceremony for the June Harless Hall of Fame at Marshall University. Each year the June Harless Center recognizes people who have been identified as outstanding contributors to West Virginia’s educational system with special focus on the rural areas of the state.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy