CALYPSO - “Get one, we’re three away!”. Kyle Smith shouted that to his North Duplin teammates as he entered the dugout Thursday evening. The Rebels got seven, instead. Hunt Pate ignited the uprising with a bases-loaded, RBI single and North Duplin zipped past Falls Lake Academy, 11-6, in round two of the NC High School Athletic Association 1A baseball playoffs.

CALYPSO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO