HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of MP Lei Shop in Chinatown, Mimi Say, says there’s a major flower shortage and she’s scrambling. According to Say, fewer orchids are being imported from Thailand and flowers that arrive damaged only exacerbate the problem. She says her main concern is meeting the graduation season demand, but they are still trying to catchup from the Mother’s Day rush.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO