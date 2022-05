One of the main characteristics of a Ponzi scheme is the ability of its founders and promoters to offer mouth-watering returns 'with little or no risk.' Many of them also assert that they will deliver positive returns regardless of market conditions. Due to the volatility of cryptocurrencies, many people believe and see them as Ponzi schemes, a bubble that will burst one day. 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐲, 𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. Remember, there was a time we used cowries, metal, cows, and gold as a medium of exchange. Today we use fiat currency (paper money) as a medium of exchange. We also used gongs, but today information is transferred efficiently through emails and SMS. How many of the first search engines are still in use?

