ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China plans forum with private sector firms to boost digital space - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 12 (Reuters) - China’s political advisory body plans to host a forum next week with some private sector firms including Baidu Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as investors await any hints of Beijing reducing its clampdown on the tech industry.

President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, may also attend the conference which will be hosted by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the report added.

Other attendees include officials from government agencies such as the Cyberspace Administration of China and business executives including Baidu founder Robin Li, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The State Council Information Office and Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s technology sector is smarting from a year-long regulatory crackdown, which has upended once-common industry practices and wiped millions of dollars off share prices.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Reuters

China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy. For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

South Korea dethrone China to end 12-year Uber Cup drought

May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea ended their 12-year wait for an Uber Cup title with a 3-2 upset of defending champions China that was only decided in the last singles match of the final in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. With the scores locked at 2-2, world number 46 Sim...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sector#Bloomberg News#Baidu Inc
Reuters

China reports 1,789 new COVID cases vs. 2,072 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,789 new coronavirus cases for May 14, of which 239 were symptomatic and 1,550 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 2,072 new cases a day earlier - 276 symptomatic and 1,796 asymptomatic infections, which China counts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Egypt's PM wants to boost private sector investments

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account for 65% of all investment in the country within three years, up from around 30% at present. He also said in a press conference that the government aims to decrease...
WORLD
Reuters

Saudi bourse rebounds; Aramco's profit soars 82% in Q1

May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Sunday, after a sharp decline in the previous session, while the Qatari index extended losses. Most Gulf stock markets lost ground last week reflecting investors' anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp rise in interest rates and put global economy growth at risk.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy