Duke women's golf overtaken in final round, concludes season with 5th-place finish at NCAA Franklin Regional
3 days ago
For the first time since 2011, Duke did not qualify for the NCAA Championship. Despite sitting in third place at +2 going into Wednesday’s final round at NCAA Regionals, the Blue Devils could not take advantage of a gettable Vanderbilt Legends Club. Over the last 18 holes in Franklin, Tenn., the...
One year ago, Duke made its first ACC tournament breakthrough, upsetting Florida State to get to the conference championship game against Clemson. Facing that same stage again one season later, the Blue Devils played a thriller but came up just short. No. 2-seed Duke lost 8-6 to the third-seeded Seminoles...
It was the Battle of the Blue; Blue Devils versus Blue Jays. And when all was said and done, Duke proved that its blue was better. Traveling to College Park, Md., to take on No. 25 Johns Hopkins in the first round of the NCAA tournament on a sunny Friday afternoon, No. 13 Duke looked to shake off the burden of its two most recent losses and get back to its winning ways. With help from a dominant first half and a career day for sophomore midfielder Katie Keller, the Blue Devils did just that, besting the Blue Jays 17-12 to move on to the second round.
In Duke softball’s fourth year of existence in 2021, the program took the ACC Championship crown. In their fifth, the Blue Devils are one step closer to fighting their way to another. Georgia Tech threatened a late comeback Thursday against Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship at...
W.F. West boys placed second and the Bearcat girls were third at the 2A Evergreen League Championships at Tiger Stadium on Friday. Tumwater boys and girls each captured the team titles, with the boys scoring 182 points and the girls 135 points. W.F. West boys were second with 138.5 points,...
When I came back to Duke and saw Nugget for the first time in a year on Monday, I didn’t think it would be the last time we spent together. But with old friends, we never think so. It was 70 degrees, a warm breeze heralding the encroaching summer....
Marilyn Alice Grimm Peck (McNulty), 87, of Rochester, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022, at Mother Joseph’s Care Center in Olympia, Washington. Marilyn was born to Nathan and Florence Grimm at Rowley General Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington on Nov. 12, 1934. She was the last grandchild of Harriet Wade Rowley born in the family hospital. Her early days were spent in Snohomish and Richmond Beach, Washington, where she attended Lincoln High School and was a varsity cheerleader. She told many stories of her teenage years spent at Richmond Beach swimming, having bonfires and spending time with close friends and family.
Our beloved father and grandfather peacefully fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 77. Born in Centralia, Washington to Joe and Aili Eklund, Dean “Mac” Eklund was the fourth of five children to his Finnish parents. A lifelong resident of Independence Valley and Rochester, he began work at a young age of 8 to help support his family during hard times. From milking cows and farm work, he grew into his profession as a logger. He worked in various logging camps throughout Alaska and Washington alongside his brothers Tuff and Richard Eklund. He met and then married Dorothy Rae Harding on Sept. 27, 1973 in Reno, Nevada. Settling back home in Rochester, they had two children, Kristi and Jeff. He continued his passion for the outdoors as he was an avid hunter and developed into an independent logger, or in his words: “a one man show.” Mac was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Aili, sister Rita, brothers Arlen “Tuff or Wolfman'' and Richard, and his first love Dorthy. He is survived by his sister Vernita (Boots) Sandvig of Vancouver, Washington; three children Mickey (Bill) Ambeau of Winlock, Washington; Kristi (Ray) Curtis of Olympia, Washington and Jeff Eklund of Rochester, Washington. His grandchildren include Danielle, Laura, Sydnee, Nathan, Landon and Madison. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
A racially insensitive party invitation from the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity contained language that played up immigrant stereotypes, drawing backlash from students and campus groups. The GroupMe message, sent May 2 to multiple group chats, read, “Need help crossing the border? Lucky for you ADPhi has a few too many...
Anglers will get another shot at a better-than-expected spring chinook salmon run on the Columbia River. Bolstered by a 30% uptick in the spring run at Bonneville Dam, Oregon and Washington biologists authorized 23 more fishing days for spring chinook on the lower Columbia River, beginning Thursday. Dates will be...
As I graduate from Duke, it feels like I can’t remember much from 4 years ago. And one thing I can’t remember at all now is my former fear of dogs. I anticipated that Duke would attract a lot of dog owners and I did my best to avoid them. Walk briskly by them. Hide behind others if I had to. I just felt too nervous if I saw a dog—I couldn’t take the chance. But then I met Nugget during my first ever summer at Duke. As I was walking to Wilson Gym getting ready to bench press 150 grams, I was greeted by an overly enthusiastic Keith and Nugget, standing outside, ready for pets from every Duke student. And as I moved in and out to pet Nugget intermittently, I noticed that Nugget was unlike other dogs. She was energetic, she was smiling, but most of all, she was friendly. I felt nervous of dogs because I thought they were trying to attack me, but when I first pet Nugget, she didn’t bark. She didn’t leap on me. She just smiled and panted happily. She was just happy to see me. Happy to see everyone. Keith kept reassuring me that Nugget wouldn’t bite me. And he was right.
A white gunman livestreamed a racially motivated mass shooting online, showing himself killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in an historically Black neighborhood. The suspect has been identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York. According to witnesses and law enforcement,...
Arthur Gunlogson died May 4, 2022, in West Seattle, a few weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was born in 1928 in Akra, North Dakota, the oldest of four siblings. In 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and served several years on the USS Duluth. While a reservist studying at North Dakota State, he was recalled to active duty for the Korean War, serving on the USS Bon Homme Richard. He subsequently completed his degree in civil and structural Engineering at the University of Washington and embarked on a long and productive career as an engineer.
The Chronicle is accepting tributes to Nugget, Duke's beloved golden retriever, who died Thursday morning. If you’d like to submit a piece in honor of Nugget, please email a Word document or PDF to opinion@dukechronicle.com by 9 p.m. today. There is no word limit. If you'd like to submit a photograph, please email it to the same account. For both, in your email, please state your name and Duke affiliation, if any.
On Thursday, Duke lost one of the best parts of its community. Nugget was special. She was an angel who touched everyone who got to meet her. No matter who you were, or what you were going through, you could always go over to her outside of Wu and pet her—and she’d come racing over to plop herself down in front of you and let you pet her. She was never nervous in the slightest, didn’t stop to sniff you first the way most dogs would. She simply sat right down with the biggest smile on her face and looked off into the distance majestically, expecting people to pet her and treat her like the campus icon she was, endlessly happy and incredibly spoiled by all of us.
James (Jim) was born March 1942 to George and Merlyn Cournyer. Jim passed away April 2022 in Surprise, Arizona with his sons close by. Jim graduated from Centralia High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Washington State University. He returned to Centralia where he met and married his first wife Linda Kay Jennings in July 1966. They were blessed with two sons, James Marion, Jr. and George Maxim ll. Jim later married Joanne Taigen and they raised her two children Dean and Lisa. He is survived by his sons and families all of Surprise, Arizona; stepchildren Dean and Lisa and their families; sister Patty and family of Centralia; and Uncle Ralph (Gloria) Cournyer of Morton, Washington. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Centralia High School athletic department which was very important to him.
Larry David Anderson, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Packwood, Washington on April 15, 2022. Larry was born Dec. 18, 1941 in Sunnyside, Washington to Fred and Francis Anderson. He was raised on a dairy farm and then in 1960, he was the FFA Dairy Farmer of the Year. After finishing high school, he attended Western Washington University for engineering. In 1963, he moved to Packwood and worked for Ernest Levold Inc. until 1982. Larry continued in the rock business with various other businesses. Larry was an amazing pheasant hunter. People said that they didn’t like to hunt with him because he was so quick and accurate and they couldn’t get a shot off before him. He loved to play golf, which would explain why he built his home right off of the number nine green at High Valley Country Club in 1971, where he resided for the rest of his days. He will be missed by all who knew him.
With early voting underway in North Carolina, The Chronicle has pulled together information on national races you will find on the ballot if voting in Durham. North Carolina has an open U.S. Senate seat without an incumbent and a contested Democratic primary in District 4 for the first time since 1997.
The second Annual Rochester Youth Dynamics 5K Run/Walk will be held on June 4. Check in for the event starts at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. An awards ceremony will take place at noon. The event will take place at Swede Hall, located at 18543 Albany...
