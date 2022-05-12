ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Christopher Rodriguez targets establishment lawmakers in Congress

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Decorated combat Marine and Republican Christopher Rodriguez is a candidate for...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kusi.com

Governor Newsom proposes $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!. Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden’s ramping of regulations on the economy, especially energy. Meanwhile nothing has changed,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
kusi.com

San Diego Unified board unanimously votes in support of abortion rights and access

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of “reproductive rights” and abortion access. The official Twitter account of San Diego Unified (@SDSchools), announced the resolution was introduced by Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo, and co-sponsored by Student Board Member Zachary Patterson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria talks budget plans for fiscal year 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday highlighted infrastructure funding in his $4.89 billion Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget, including a major investment in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. “The city has historically pushed a lot of critical infrastructure needs to the back burner over the past few...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Kusi#Marine#Republican
KTLA

Newsom: California has record $97.5 billion budget surplus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to use the state’s record-breaking $300 billion budget, including an unprecedented nearly $100 billion surplus, to “future proof” the state from the impacts of a volatile midterm election cycle that he fears will undermine abortion access, gun safety and privacy protections across the country. The first-term governor of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Options for families seeking baby formula amid shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Still no relief when when it comes to the baby formula shortage, lawmakers are urging the White House to deploy the “Defense Protection Act”. Theresa Sardina got to talk with Dr. Lisa Estelle Wagon, who has been a pediatrician for 35 years and is the director at U.S. Health Milk Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLA

Newsom proposes tax cut for California marijuana industry

California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California Gov. Newsom proposes inflation relief checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Zero-bail policy to end at county jails

A policy that reduced certain misdemeanor offenses to zero bail throughout the San Diego County jail system, which was instituted to reduce the overall jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be rescinded as of Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy