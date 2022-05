BRODHEAD. Wis. — Authorities say 79-year-old Judith Thayer was found safe early Thursday morning.

Thayer was seen leaving her house on Spring Creek Rd. in Brodhead around 7 p.m. Wednesday. She was found Thursday morning around 1 a.m.

Police say her height is 5’2″, and she weighs 125 lbs. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.