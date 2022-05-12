ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Father Stu review – renegade-turned-priest Mark Wahlberg blesses Catholic drama

By Leslie Felperin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMCji_0fbHmUYI00
Finding his vocation … Mark Wahlberg as Stuart Long.

In this de facto, if far from de jure, latest iteration of the Ted franchise, Mark Wahlberg once again forms a strange, almost inexplicable bond with a supernatural creature who tests him in a number of painful, problematic ways. However – surprise! – instead of a stuffed teddy bear that’s come to life, this time the agent of chaos is God himself, that omnipresent, omniscient, all-powerful scamp. God first makes the life of Wahlberg’s Stuart Long hard by taking away his little brother via a sudden death when they are little kids, and then giving him a nature that gets him into trouble throughout his life, keeping him from finding a vocation until he finally Finds a Vocation, ie the desire to become a priest.

On the plus side, Stu at least has a number of nice people rooting for him and helping him out, including his feisty mom Kathleen (Jacki Weaver). There’s also a saintly girlfriend named Carmen (Teresa Ruiz) who first leads him to the church, and variously supportive fellow seminary students (Aaron Moten and Cody Fern) who, like most of the supporting cast, deserve canonisation for offering very strong performances as unexpectedly well defined characters. And I am loth to admit this but that also goes for Mel Gibson; if you can separate the dancer from dance, he is an actor capable of bringing a face like a long stretch of ravaged road and a credible impression of pain to the role of Stu’s alcoholic dad Billy. Still, Gibson’s connections to a particularly retrograde, Opus Dei-adjacent branch of the Catholic church represents a problem for a movie that wants us to celebrate the faith’s ability to be more inclusive and accepting of renegades. Is this really what Jesus would have wanted?

There is a nice soundtrack by Dickon Hinchliffe, sometime Tinderstick and composer of several great soundtracks for directors such as Claire Denis, Debra Granik and Maggie Gyllenhaal. What he’s doing working with the likes of Gibson is puzzling but we all have our crosses to bear. There are also good bits in this based-on-a-true-story drama, including the aforementioned performances and a commitment to theology so sincere it’s not afraid to bore an audience with lots of pin-head-fine debates about Godhood. If Gibson weren’t part of the package it might be possible to like it more.

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Veteran actor Fred Ward, star of The Right Stuff and Tremors, dies aged 79

The veteran character actor Fred Ward, best known for appearances in The Right Stuff, Tremors and Short Cuts, has died aged 79. A statement to the New York Post by Ward’s representative said that the actor died on 8 May. No cause of death was given, but the statement said it was Ward’s wish for donations to be made to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debra Granik
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jesus
Person
Jacki Weaver
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Cody Fern
Person
Mel Gibson
GQMagazine

Under the Banner of Heaven Is the First Show to Get Mormon Culture Right

The second episode of FX’s new miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven opens with a Mormon family at home, all dressed in white, preparing for their daughter’s baptism. The 8-year-old girl gestures to a ring on her finger, and asks her father if she should keep wearing it after she’s been baptized. The ring is small and silver with a green shield at the center, embossed with three letters: CTR, short for “Choose the Right,” as detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) explains. It’s a distinctive ring that Mormon children are encouraged to wear, as a reminder to obey the laws and commandments from their Heavenly Father.
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholic Church#Mark Walhberg
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
Page Six

Patrick Schwarzenegger calls mom Maria Shriver his ‘everything’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is happy to confess that he’s a total mama’s boy. Schwarzenegger — the son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger — told Page Six on Tuesday that his family is “extremely close.” “We have Sunday dinners at [Shriver’s] house every week. My mom, she’s my everything,” he told us at the premiere of HBO’s “The Staircase.” He added, “I am a mommy’s boy. My dad would say it too.” As for his father’s kooky menagerie, which includes a donkey named Lulu and a miniature horse, Patrick “loves them.” “He’s in that like three-quarter life, not crisis, but mode, where he’s like,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Andrei Tapalaga

Priest Argues That Jesus Died After Dislocating His Shoulder From Carrying the Cross

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.
NME

Jack Kehler, character actor known for ‘The Big Lebowski’, has died

American character actor Jack Kehler has passed away at the age of 75 following a battle with leukemia, his family confirmed yesterday (May 9). Kehler was best known to audiences for his role in the 1998 Coen brothers movie The Big Lebowski, in which he played Marty, the landlord to Jeff Bridges’ titular character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski. Primarily a character actor, Kehler had over 170 credits to his name across almost 40 years in the film and television industry.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashley Nissenberg, Hollywood Attorney, Dies at 41

Ashley Nissenberg, a partner at Hollywood legal firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman, has died. She was 41. Nissenberg was diagnosed with late stage breast cancer in June of 2021. She died on May 7, surrounded by her family.More from The Hollywood ReporterJethro Lazenby, Model and Son of Nick Cave, Dies at 30Jack Kehler, Actor in 'The Big Lebowski,' 'The Man in the High Castle,' Dies at 75Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55 “On behalf of the partners of Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Farewell, Fred Ward, best buddy ever

In my first glimpse of Fred Ward, he was snoring, sleeping it off in a dusty sleeping bag in the back of a truck in the 1990 film "Tremors." After his friend and fellow handyman Valentine "Val" (Kevin Bacon) decides to wake him roughly by pretending a stampede is approaching in the Nevada wilderness, Ward snake crawls out of the truck, landing in the dirt. Still in the sleeping bag, he lifts his head up to reveal an unmistakable expression: one eye squinted, his mouth open in a Popeye snarl.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

James Olson Dies: ‘Rachel, Rachel’, ‘The Andromeda Strain’ Actor Was 91

Click here to read the full article. James Olson, who starred opposite Joanne Woodward in 1968’s Rachel, Rachel, played a surgeon investigating a deadly alien organism in the 1971 sci-fi classic The Andromeda Strain and survived the notorious Broadway flop Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Mary Tyler Moore that closed before it opened in 1966, died April 17 at his home in Malibu, California. He was 91. His death was reported by the Malibu Times. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar character on television and in film for four decades before retiring in 1990, Olson received his first national exposure...
MALIBU, CA
Vice

‘Holy Bibles’ NFTs Ask You to Join the ‘Metachurch’

Jesus sees what you do in the metaverse, according to an NFT project that’s taking donations in exchange for JPEGs of fancy, gilded Bible covers. Holy Bibles NFTs joined the likes of Yanni, Crazy Frog, and jarred farts to try to sell the idea of becoming the biggest digital community of Christians—a “metachurch,” as the project put it in a tweet.
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

274K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy