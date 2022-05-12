ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Congratulates Marcos on Philippines Election Win

By VOA News
Voice of America
 3 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden has congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for winning the presidential election in the Philippines. The White House said Wednesday U.S. President Joe Biden called to congratulate Ferdinando Marcos...

