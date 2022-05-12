ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Asia stocks drop to near 2yr low, U.S. equity futures struggle

* Dollar hits 2yr highs on AUD, NZD

* Bitcoin tumbling, hits new 16-month low

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell to an almost two-year low and the dollar rose to multi-year highs on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently hot, deepening investor worries about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.

U.S. markets whipsawed after the news, then closed sharply lower. S&P 500 futures gave up early gains to fall 0.2% in the Asia session. European futures also fell, with EuroSTOXX 50 futures down 2% and FTSE futures down 1.6%.

Bitcoin, leading a fire-sale of risky assets as rate hikes gather steam, fell 7% to $26,970. It was near $40,000 a week ago and is 60% beneath its peak six months ago.

The growth-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars fell about 0.8% to almost two-year lows. The Chinese yuan slid to a 19-month trough.

Headline U.S. consumer prices rose 8.3% for the 12 months to April, slower than the 8.5% pace of a month earlier, but higher than market forecasts for 8.1%. Traders said it underscored concern that rates will rise quickly in response.

“We’re now very much embedded with at least two further (U.S.) hikes of 50 basis points on the agenda. For equity markets that really is the end of free money,” said Damian Rooney, director of institutional sales at Argonaut in Perth.

“I think we probably were delusional six months ago with the rise of U.S. equities on hopes and prayers and the madness of the meme stocks, and suddenly were going a little bit back to what is reality,” he said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2% to a 22-month low. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.7%.

Treasuries were steady in Asia, but selling at the short end and a rally at the longer end has flattened the yield curve as investors brace for near-term hikes to hurt long-run growth.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell six basis points (bps) overnight and dropped a further 2.6 bps in Tokyo trade to 2.8967%. The gap between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed 3.5 bps.

“There should be a tipping point in how far the Fed can be pressed before odds clearly point towards a hard landing,” said NatWest Markets’ U.S. rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

SELL IN MAY

The rates outlook is driving up the U.S. dollar and taking the heaviest toll on riskier assets that shot up through two years of stimulus and low-rate lending.

The Nasdaq is down nearly 8% in May so far and more than 25% this year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Tech index slid 1.5% on Thursday and is off more than 30% this year.

Cryptocurrency markets are also melting down, with the collapse of the so-called stablecoin TerraUSD highlighting the turmoil as well as the selling in bitcoin and next-biggest-crypto, ether.

A weakening growth picture outside the United States is battering investor confidence, too, as war in Ukraine threatens an energy crisis in Europe and lengthening COVID-19 lockdowns in China throw another spanner into supply chain chaos.

Nomura estimated this week that 41 Chinese cities are in full or partial lockdowns, making up 30% of the country’s GDP.

Property developer Sunac China said it missed a bond interest payment and will miss more as China’s real estate sector remains in the grip of a credit crunch.

The yuan fell to a 19-month low of 6.7631 and has dropped almost 6% in under a month.

The Australian dollar fell 0.8% to a near two-year low of $0.6879. The kiwi slid by a similar margin to $0.6240, though the euro and yen held steady to keep the dollar index just shy of a two-decade peak.

Sterling was at a two-year low of $1.2204.

In commodity trade, oil wound back a bit of Wednesday’s surge as growth worries dampened fear of gas supply disruptions in Europe.

Brent crude futures fell 1.3% to $106.90 a barrel.

British activity and growth data is due later in the day.

Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
Reuters

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as the world's most valuable company, reported a...
