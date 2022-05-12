Law enforcement searching for erratic riding motorcyclist who shot at troopers

Patrol Lights

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said it is looking for a motorcyclist who was seen riding erratically on State Route 16 near Port Orchard and who fired shots at troopers early Wednesday.

At 1:30 a.m., troopers said they tried to pull over a motorcyclist but it appeared he was having engine problems.

When the rider finally pulled over, he got off the bike, ran across the highway into some trees and fired shots at troopers, officials said.

Officials with WSP said the troopers did not return fire but took cover and called for backup. No one was hurt.

Officers from Bremerton, Port Orchard and deputies with Jefferson County were called to help track down the suspect.

Troopers said the plates on the motorcycle did not match with what appeared in their system, adding it might have been stolen.

