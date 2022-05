The Field House Museum welcomes chef, food writer, and critic Holly Fann on Sunday, May 15, at 1:00 pm. Holly will be presenting a look at how the role of chef has changed from the early 19th century restaurants to the kitchens Holly herself has prepared food in. She will compare the tasks, skills, and types of food a chef in the 1800s would be asked to execute, examining how it has influenced and led to adaptations used by the modern chef.

