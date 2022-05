John Leslie Maskey, 80, of Wellsville, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on May 11, 2022 at St. Andrew’s at New Florence Nursing Home. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on May 14 at Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville with Rev. Kevin Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

WELLSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO