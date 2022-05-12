ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

The wind-driven brush fire began about 3...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

Wildfire in SoCal Sparks Worries of Early Fire Season in the Bay Area

Firefighters in Southern California area working to get a handle on a 200 acre fire that has destroyed a total of 20 homes so far. The fire is sparking concern in the Bay Area where firefighters say conditions are just as dangerous for a similar fire to ignite. Despite it...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
Canyon, CA
californiapublic.com

Bay to Breakers Set to Return After COVID-19 Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Bay to Breakers run is back and won’t have any COVID-19 restrictions this weekend. “I think it’s about time. I mean, at this point everybody’s got to be vaccinated and boosted probably. So, I think to bring back things like that is okay,” said San Francisco resident Sean O’Brien.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Brush Fire#Coastal#Los Angeles Times
californiapublic.com

Woman Says She Was Beaten, Robbed Outside San Leandro Safeway

A woman is recovering from her injuries after she said she was violently robbed outside a Safeway in San Leandro. The incident occurred in the parking lot on Washington Avenue Wednesday evening after Emily Chhun had just finished buying some snacks and was walking to her car. She said it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
californiapublic.com

Levi's Stadium Gearing Up for Coldplay Concert

It’s been 1,001 days since a concert was held at Levi’s Stadium and add a couple of more before Coldplay takes the stage on Sunday. Crews have been working frantically to get the stage set up for the popular band and the 50,000 fans that will be crowding in on Sunday.
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy