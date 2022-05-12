ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California would subsidize abortion services for uninsured, out-of-state patients under Newsom plan

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 3 days ago

The subsidies are included in a...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
californiapublic.com

Wildfire in SoCal Sparks Worries of Early Fire Season in the Bay Area

Firefighters in Southern California area working to get a handle on a 200 acre fire that has destroyed a total of 20 homes so far. The fire is sparking concern in the Bay Area where firefighters say conditions are just as dangerous for a similar fire to ignite. Despite it...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Los Angeles Times
californiapublic.com

Bay to Breakers Set to Return After COVID-19 Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Bay to Breakers run is back and won’t have any COVID-19 restrictions this weekend. “I think it’s about time. I mean, at this point everybody’s got to be vaccinated and boosted probably. So, I think to bring back things like that is okay,” said San Francisco resident Sean O’Brien.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
californiapublic.com

Woman Says She Was Beaten, Robbed Outside San Leandro Safeway

A woman is recovering from her injuries after she said she was violently robbed outside a Safeway in San Leandro. The incident occurred in the parking lot on Washington Avenue Wednesday evening after Emily Chhun had just finished buying some snacks and was walking to her car. She said it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy