A mother-of-four has described how she “broke down in tears” having to pick between food and gas, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to pile pressure on families.Phoenix, who chose not to disclose her surname, from Crystal Palace in south-east London, said her children are being denied simple things like sweets due to the cost.The 33-year-old told the PA news agency: “There’s been so many times where I’ve just broken down in tears because of having to choose between gas or food.It's enough to make you not want to be here anymorePhoenix“My children are being denied the small things in life,...

