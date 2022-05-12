ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing denies lockdown rumours as Shanghai hunts elusive COVID

By Brenda Goh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vX2P_0fbHcn9x00

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing denied it was heading for lockdown as panic buying gripped the capital on Thursday, while Shanghai combed the city for lingering COVID-19 cases in the hope of clearing the way to escape from weeks of painful restrictions.

Daily cases in Beijing have remained in the dozens, a tiny fraction of the outbreak in Shanghai and what other cities around the world now shrug off as they look to “live with the virus”.

But with gradually tightening curbs in China’s capital - most recently suspending taxi services in some virus-hit districts - rumours swirled on Thursday that it was headed for lockdown, something Beijing has avoided during the entire pandemic.

There were chaotic scenes inside some supermarkets late on Thursday as residents rushed to stock up on supplies while anxiously listening to Beijing’s daily COVID news conference on their phones.

“This is quite unhealthy because people are in a very nervous mood,” said Grace Zhao, who stood in a 50-metre queue outside one supermarket in Chaoyang, Beijing’s most populous district and the epicentre of its current outbreak.

Authorities there have already banned dine-in services at restaurants, closed some malls, entertainment and tourist venues, suspended sections of its bus and subway systems and imposed lockdowns on some residential buildings.

Officials at the news conference denied rumours of a lockdown and told people not to panic-buy, but also encouraged residents to stay home and said they would launch a new round of mass testing across most of the city.

China also said on Thursday it would “strictly limit” unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens. Most international flights in and out of China have been cancelled during the past two years.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

Shanghai - the commercial hub of 25 million people which has been battling a far larger outbreak and endured weeks of lockdown - has in recent days been tightening curbs in a push to eradicate the virus by the end of the month after making significant recent progress, according to data this week.

Shanghai’s mass testing detected just two new cases outside areas facing the strictest curbs on May 11, officials said on Thursday, after finding none the previous day.

Significantly, the cases were found in two of the city’s 16 districts, Xuhui and Fengxian, that authorities said this week were among eight that had achieved “zero COVID” status, having had no community cases for three consecutive days.

The latest cases show the difficulty in finishing off the highly transmissible Omicron variant despite ruthless enforcement of some of China’s harshest restrictions since the virus emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

The new infections also raise concern about how long a return to normal life might last under China’s uncompromising “zero COVID” policy after the lockdown is finally lifted.

Yu Linwei, vice-governor of Xuhui, told a news conference his district would not relax anti-epidemic efforts, making sure everyone was tested and that new cases and their close contacts were isolated in quarantine as quickly as possible.

“We dare not slack off,” he said.

Overall, Shanghai reported more than 1,000 new cases, but they were in areas already under the tightest controls and significantly below peak.

The cases found in the relatively freer communities are the ones most closely watched for clues as to where Shanghai’s outbreak is heading.

‘DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE’

China has doubled-down on its global trend-bucking policy, putting hundreds of millions of people in dozens of cities under movement curbs, causing significant economic damage and disruption to international trade and supply chains.

With factory workers and consumers stuck at home and many businesses forced to suspend operations, China’s export growth is at two-year lows and unemployment near two-year highs. Youth joblessness is at 16%, the highest since July 2021.

Fiscal and monetary policy will prioritise employment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

The yuan hit a new 19-month low on Thursday, having dropped almost 6% in under a month.

Authorities say their COVID policy is saving lives and point to the millions of deaths caused by the virus elsewhere to justify the strategy.

But for many residents it is taking a heavy toll.

In an apartment building in Shanghai’s central Jing’an district, residents were told once again they could not leave their flats after being allowed out last week to walk around the compound.

“As restrictive as it was, those 10 minutes of freedom, being able to get some fresh air outside my building and walk my dog, kept my sanity,” building resident Stephanie Sam, 27, said on the WeChat social media site.

The re-tightening of curbs has “taken away the last sliver of hope I had about this dystopian nightmare ending anytime soon”, she said.

The district has reported zero community cases and, like other areas in the city, has entered what authorities call “silent management mode”. That typically means boards or fences around buildings, deliveries forbidden and residents once again confined to their homes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Covid#Shanghai#Taxis#Central China#Traffic
Reuters

China reports 1,789 new COVID cases vs. 2,072 a day earlier

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,789 new coronavirus cases for May 14, of which 239 were symptomatic and 1,550 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 2,072 new cases a day earlier - 276 symptomatic and 1,796 asymptomatic infections, which China counts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 13 (Reuters) - Streets in Beijing were quiet on Friday as residents heeded the advice of authorities to work from home to stop the spread of COVID-19, while officials in locked-down Shanghai said they aimed to defeat the virus this month. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users,...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

450 cases, 11 dead worldwide in growing child hepatitis mystery

The global tally of unexplained hepatitis cases in children has reached about 450, including 11 reported deaths, according to an update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The cases come from more than two dozen countries around the world, with about 14 countries reporting more than five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, British military intelligence said on Sunday. “Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial...
POLITICS
Reuters

South Korea dethrone China to end 12-year Uber Cup drought

May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea ended their 12-year wait for an Uber Cup title with a 3-2 upset of defending champions China that was only decided in the last singles match of the final in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. With the scores locked at 2-2, world number 46 Sim...
WORLD
Reuters

N. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - North Korea fired three ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest tests aimed at advancing its weapons programmes, even as it first reported a COVID-19 outbreak. Three short-range ballistic missiles were fired at...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy