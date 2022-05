UPDATE 5/13 — The suspect arrested for Attempted Murder PC664/187(A) was identified as Dylan Blasczak, 27, a resident of Apple Valley. According to public arrest records, the suspect is being held on a $1,000,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on May 16, 2022. An update victim or a possible motive for the shooting was not available.

APPLE VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO