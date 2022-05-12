Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized by LASD in Huntington Park drug bust

Authorities said they seized over 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills on Tuesday in Huntington Park, which are believed to contain fentanyl.

A narcotics team with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department served a search warrant and recovered the pills.

They also recovered 94 pounds of methamphetamine and two kilograms of powdered fentanyl, which authorities estimate totals to more than $3 million.

Two men were arrested and booked for various narcotics-related charges.

The DEA declared May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and an Orange County mother who lost her teen son to a fentanyl overdose said it's just a start.

Anyone who sees activity that could be suspicious or criminal in nature should contact their local sheriff's station or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.