Huntington Park, CA

Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized by LASD in Huntington Park drug bust

By ABC7.com Staff
 3 days ago

Authorities said they seized over 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills on Tuesday in Huntington Park, which are believed to contain fentanyl.

A narcotics team with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department served a search warrant and recovered the pills.

They also recovered 94 pounds of methamphetamine and two kilograms of powdered fentanyl, which authorities estimate totals to more than $3 million.

Two men were arrested and booked for various narcotics-related charges.

Read more | National Fentanyl Awareness Day: SoCal mother shares heartbreaking loss of 14-year-old son

The DEA declared May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and an Orange County mother who lost her teen son to a fentanyl overdose said it's just a start.

Anyone who sees activity that could be suspicious or criminal in nature should contact their local sheriff's station or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

u think u know
3d ago

Thank you Sheriff's and everyone involved in keeping this stuff off the streets!

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

You can thank Biden, cackling border czar kamala, and clueledd Mayorkas for the wide open borders and Mexican drug cartels free pass from the three of them.

